Heavy-​​Metal-​​Support für James Hetfield

Via Twitter verkündeten Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich und Robert Trujillo die traurige Kunde, dass ihr Frontman James Hetfield erneut mit der Sucht kämpft und sich in Behandlung begeben hat.

As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years. He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again.



(2/6)