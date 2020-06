«Ich werde nie so dünn wie andere Surferinnen sein»

View this post on Instagram

STOP believing everything you see!! That took about 3 minutes to photoshop. And we look at these photoshopped, plastic surgery altered images all day on Instagram and think it’s natural and wonder why we don’t look like that too. It’s because it’s NOT real!! Odds are the image your looking at is either altered through surgery, or it’s altered through photoshop. So today if your scrolling through Instagram and are questioning your own natural, unique God given body...STOP and block those pages! And remember it’s completely normal to have the natural body you were given, exactly as it is #loveyourbody