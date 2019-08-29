Tiny Living
21. Juli 2020 12:04; Akt: 21.07.2020 12:13 Print
Vierköpfige Familie lebt in umgebautem Bus
Tina, Chris und ihre beiden Kinder leben in einem umgebauten Schulbus, den sie «Skoolie» nennen. Zu viert teilen sie sich 21,7 Quadratmeter Wohnfläche.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
True story! VIPKid is the fastest way we have been able to bring in money without being tied down to a location or schedule that interferes with travel. Two years ago, we wrote it off as something that wouldn’t work for us, but Chris made $1146.10 during his first full month. That was with 40 hours of teaching that month. He cut down the number of days he worked in January and he cleared $1,000 in 3 weeks. I love my work, but I also feel a silly for not signing up 2 years ago when we knew we wanted to travel full-time. I listed all of the reasons it wouldn’t work out. I listed all of the problems that might happen while I was teaching. I decided that even though it seemed to work for other people, it wouldn’t work for me. If you sign up and it doesn’t work out, you haven’t lost anything. If you sign up and it works out, $1000 in extra income a month could change your life. VIPKid didn’t look like a good fit for Chris on paper. He spent 17 years in retail and his teaching experience involved more adults than children. You don’t have to look like a good fit to be a good fit though. You don’t have to be the over-the-top peppy people on the Youtube videos to succeed at this. Imagine what you could do with $1150 extra dollars next month. We don’t have many bills, so we are able to save more. What would you do with it? Check out our VIPKid story highlight to learn more. . . . . . #rvrenovation #campoften #camping_happy_healthy #campingnight #childhoodwonders #travelwithteens #raisingtravelers #raisingcampers #roughingit #neverstoptraveling #travelnomad #campinglive #camping_hobby #campingkids #minimalistkids #packandgo #mybuslife #buslifers #schoolbusconversion #outdoorfamily #roadschoolers #raisingtravelers #havekidswilltravel #travelingwithkids #nomadiclifestyle #childhoodwanders #debtfreecommunity #raisethemoutside #skooliecouple #workfromhomecouple
Ihr Zuhause ist ein Schulbus aus dem Jahr 2005: Chris, Tina und ihre beiden Kinder sowie Hund Dub wohnen bereits seit einigen Jahren in einem umgebauten Schulbus. «Wir wollten ein Zuhause, mit dem wir nicht nur reisen können, sondern das auch ganz nach unseren Wünschen gestaltet werden kann.» sagt Mutter Tina in einem Interview mit dem Onlinemagazin «Apartment Therapy».
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Get our ebook for 40% using code JUDY40! Today only! Before we lived in a school bus, we lived in 1200 square feet of clutter. Imagine drawers that felt like a game of Tetris every time you wanted to close them, half-finished crafts jammed on shelves, and closets overflowing with items that we kept “just in case”. Cleaning up that clutter made us fall in love with our home again. I wanted to cook more because I could actually cook instead of hunt down the right gadgets. I had more time for family because there was less to clean up. Living in 234 square feet isn’t for everyone, but loving the space you are in is. You can experience that same joy when you walk in your home. I’ve created an ebook that explains how we store everything we need in such a small space! It also walks you through some of our best floor plan tips to make the most of any space. You deserve the peace that you haven’t been able to find on your own. You might not use this bundle to go tiny, but you can use these tools to find contentment you aren’t even aware you are lacking. Don’t be like us and spend years living with clutter. Don’t let it steal your joy and your time. You deserve to love your home, no matter how many square feet it is. Click the link to my bio, buy the ebook, and see what life is like on the other side of clutter. . . . . . #schoolbusconversion #buslife #schoolbushouse #skoolielife #skoolies #skoolielove #smallliving #homeiswhereyouparkit #vanlifemoments #skooliebuild #skoolieconversion #fulltimefamilies #liveontheroad #skoolie #minimaliststyle #clutterfree #minimalistliving #minimalistlife #cozyminimalist #declutterchallenge #decluttermylife #declutterlikeamother #declutteredhome
«Es ging dabei aber natürlich nicht nur um Abenteuer. Wir wollten mit diesem Bus auch unsere Ausgaben minimieren. Wir wohnen nicht nur mietfrei, dank Solarpanels und einer Kompost-Toilette sind wir auch fast selbstversorgend», sagt Tina weiter. Tina betreut diverse Social-Media-Accounts von kleineren Unternehmen, ihr Mann Chris ist Online-Englischlehrer. Beide arbeiten aus dem Bus, die beiden Kinder werden ebenfalls zu Hause unterrichtet.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
We haven’t hooked up to electricity for 6 months. Not relying on the electric company and RV sites with shore power seemed overwhelming to me a year ago. Now, managing the power is just part of the daily schedule. Chris likes to say he is the power company here, but he has a little help. Here are 3 ways we keep the food cold, the power tools running, and the laptops charged! ….. Our @jackeryusa portable power station and solar panel help us with so many jobs. We have been using this daily to run power tools (like in the photo) or charge our phone while we relax by the river. ….. We take advantage of the sun even more with a larger solar system that runs everything inside. Chris spent a lot of time piecing it together last summer and it takes care of the bulk of our energy needs. ….. Our last source of energy is our generator. After 3 cloudy days, we usually need to turn it on to charge our batteries up. It also runs our pressure cooker. ….. That is our 3 part system. I’m proud of everything we have learned in the last year of skoolie life and I can’t wait to see where we are in another year. Let me know if you have any questions about our system! . . . . . #skoolie #skoolieconversion #skoolienation #skoolielife #bus #busconversion #buslife #buslifeadventure #tinyhouse #tinyhousemovement #tinyhouseonwheels #boondocking #granburytexas #texas #rvfulltime #rvadventures #rvcamping #vanlifesociety
«Wie gut verträgt dieses Teil das viele Reisen?»
Tina schreibt auch einen Blog und ein E-Book darüber, wie man bei so beengten Verhältnissen das meiste aus dem Platz rausholt. Immerhin lebt die Familie auf nur gerade 21,7 Quadratmetern. Zum Vergleich: In der Schweiz sind Wohnungen durchschnittlich knapp 100 Quadratmeter groß, die durchschnittliche Zimmergröße liegt bei 27 Quadratmetern.
«Besonders wichtig ist der Abstand. Wenn man auf so kleinem Raum lebt, dann muss man sich ganz bewusst eigene Räume schaffen. So ist unsere Schlafzimmertür aus massivem Holz, das auch viele Geräusche dämpft.» sagt Tina. «Die wichtigste Frage beim Einrichten war aber eine andere: Wie gut verträgt dieses Teil das viele herumreisen? Wir brauchen stabile Möbel, stabiles Geschirr und so weiter.»
Eine Pflanzenwand im Schulbus
Das Lieblingsteil der Familie ist aber die Pflanzenwand im Bus. Sie ist vergleichsweise platzsparend und sorgt trotzdem für ein gemütlicheres Wohngefühl. «Die Pflanzen sind super. Wenn wir reisen, dann tauschen wir sie mit anderen Leuten oder verschenken diejenigen, die für die Wand einfach zu groß geworden sind», schreiben die beiden auf ihrer Website.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Home is where my plants are...family...I meant family. ???? ..... Fill in the blank: Home is ______________________. . . . . #growityourself #plantsoninstagram #growit #gardeningproblems #indoorgreenery #plantgang #hoyamygosh #propagation #plantofinstagram #livingwall #verticalgarden #ecologicaldesign #garden_style #microclimate #apartmenttheraphy #appartmenttherapy #apartmentherapy #greeninteriors #jungalowhome #minimalhome #thepottedplant #mystylednest #homsweethome #moderntraditional #mynest #propagationstation #propagationwall
In einem kleinen Bus zu leben ist nicht einfach. «Alte Gewohnheiten sterben nicht. Wir müssen uns ständig daran erinnern, dass wir auf so kleinem Raum leben und deswegen nicht die ganze Zeit irgendwelches Zeug anschleppen können – wir haben schlicht keinen Platz dafür. Es ist ein ewiger Kampf. Was mir hilft, sind Körbe: Ich nutze sie, um Kleinkram zu verstauen, und sie sehen immer noch hübsch aus.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Big Booty Judy is in the shop and being repaired. There was another delay. One of the pistons from the new rebuild kit was missing a ring. They are doing everything they can for her while they wait for the manufacturer to ship a new one. No estimate on when she will be finished! ..... My brother and nephew are flying up here to meet us and we are going to explore Michigan together for a few days. We are going to adventure and spend time with family with or without Big MOODY Judy...as several of you have lovingly named her. . . . . . #tinyhomebuild #tinyhomelife #tinyhomemovement #tinyhomeliving #vanlifer #tinyhousecommunity #tinyhouseproject #buslove #skoolie #dwellmagazine #vanlifestyle #vanlifedreams #plantshelf #tinykitchen #lumberliquidators #sherwinwilliams #menards #ikealovers #muskegon #visitmuskegon #untraditional #amazonhome #propagationstation #propagation
WC und Waschbecken getrennt
Tina und Chris wohnten schon vorher in einem vergleichsweise kleinen Haus und haben sich bereits dort Schritt für Schritt von vielen Habseligkeiten getrennt. So war der Übergang zu einem noch kleineren Lebensraum weniger ein Problem – den größten Teil ihrer Habseligkeiten hatten sie bereits ein Jahr vor dem Auszug aussortiert.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
When I say “we” installed something in the bus, I usually mean Chris. He has an eye for detail and is much more patient than me. This time, I really mean WE installed this. We designed it together and then I held up this giant board while he frantically screwed it in place. There was yelling and cussing and celebrating once it was in. The shelf is 18” wide and it holds all of the big clunky things that didn’t have their own home. At least, they didn’t have a great home. Leave your best tips for doing DIY projects with your husband in the comments! You can find mine in the comments as well! . . . . . #familytravelblog #outboundliving #skoolieliving #buslifers #busforever #schoolbusconversion #unitedtinyhouse #smallspacebiglife #tinyhousetravel #travelinghome #smallspacelife #tinyestates #nomadichomes #thow #skoolieconversion #storage #diystorage #storagesolution #buslifeliving #skoolie #rvrenovation #basketstorage #organizedchaos #teamworkmakesdreamwork #417land #springfieldmo #417mag
Fragen und Antworten rund um die Kommentar-Funktion
«Warum dauert es manchmal so lange, bis mein Kommentar sichtbar wird?»
Unsere Leser kommentieren fleißig – Tag für Tag gehen Hunderte Meinungen zu allen möglichen Themen ein. Da die Verantwortung für alle Inhalte auf der Website bei der Redaktion liegt, werden die Beiträge vorab gesichtet. Das dauert manchmal eben einige Zeit.
«Warum wurde mein Kommentar gelöscht?»
Womöglich wurde der Beitrag in einer Fremdsprache verfasst. Wir geben nur Kommentare in den Landessprachen Luxemburgisch, Deutsch und Französisch frei. Beiträge, die Beleidigungen, Verleumdungen oder Diffamierungen enthalten, werden sofort gelöscht. Auch Kommentare, die aufgrund mangelnder Orthografie quasi unlesbar oder in Versalien geschrieben sind, werden das Licht der Öffentlichkeit nie erblicken.
«Habe ich ein Recht darauf, dass meine Kommentare freigeschaltet werden?»
«L'essentiel» ist nicht dazu verpflichtet, eingehende Kommentare zu veröffentlichen. Ebenso haben die kommentierenden Leser keinen Anspruch darauf, dass ihre verfassten Beiträge auf der Seite erscheinen.
Haben Sie allgemeine Fragen zur Kommentarfunktion?
Schreiben Sie an feedback@lessentiel.lu
Hinweis: Wir beantworten keine Fragen, die sich auf einzelne Kommentare beziehen.