Vierköpfige Familie lebt in umgebautem Bus

Ihr Zuhause ist ein Schulbus aus dem Jahr 2005: Chris, Tina und ihre beiden Kinder sowie Hund Dub wohnen bereits seit einigen Jahren in einem umgebauten Schulbus. «Wir wollten ein Zuhause, mit dem wir nicht nur reisen können, sondern das auch ganz nach unseren Wünschen gestaltet werden kann.» sagt Mutter Tina in einem Interview mit dem Onlinemagazin «Apartment Therapy».

«Es ging dabei aber natürlich nicht nur um Abenteuer. Wir wollten mit diesem Bus auch unsere Ausgaben minimieren. Wir wohnen nicht nur mietfrei, dank Solarpanels und einer Kompost-Toilette sind wir auch fast selbstversorgend», sagt Tina weiter. Tina betreut diverse Social-Media-Accounts von kleineren Unternehmen, ihr Mann Chris ist Online-Englischlehrer. Beide arbeiten aus dem Bus, die beiden Kinder werden ebenfalls zu Hause unterrichtet.

«Wie gut verträgt dieses Teil das viele Reisen?»

Tina schreibt auch einen Blog und ein E-Book darüber, wie man bei so beengten Verhältnissen das meiste aus dem Platz rausholt. Immerhin lebt die Familie auf nur gerade 21,7 Quadratmetern. Zum Vergleich: In der Schweiz sind Wohnungen durchschnittlich knapp 100 Quadratmeter groß, die durchschnittliche Zimmergröße liegt bei 27 Quadratmetern.

«Besonders wichtig ist der Abstand. Wenn man auf so kleinem Raum lebt, dann muss man sich ganz bewusst eigene Räume schaffen. So ist unsere Schlafzimmertür aus massivem Holz, das auch viele Geräusche dämpft.» sagt Tina. «Die wichtigste Frage beim Einrichten war aber eine andere: Wie gut verträgt dieses Teil das viele herumreisen? Wir brauchen stabile Möbel, stabiles Geschirr und so weiter.»

Eine Pflanzenwand im Schulbus

Das Lieblingsteil der Familie ist aber die Pflanzenwand im Bus. Sie ist vergleichsweise platzsparend und sorgt trotzdem für ein gemütlicheres Wohngefühl. «Die Pflanzen sind super. Wenn wir reisen, dann tauschen wir sie mit anderen Leuten oder verschenken diejenigen, die für die Wand einfach zu groß geworden sind», schreiben die beiden auf ihrer Website.

In einem kleinen Bus zu leben ist nicht einfach. «Alte Gewohnheiten sterben nicht. Wir müssen uns ständig daran erinnern, dass wir auf so kleinem Raum leben und deswegen nicht die ganze Zeit irgendwelches Zeug anschleppen können – wir haben schlicht keinen Platz dafür. Es ist ein ewiger Kampf. Was mir hilft, sind Körbe: Ich nutze sie, um Kleinkram zu verstauen, und sie sehen immer noch hübsch aus.

WC und Waschbecken getrennt

Tina und Chris wohnten schon vorher in einem vergleichsweise kleinen Haus und haben sich bereits dort Schritt für Schritt von vielen Habseligkeiten getrennt. So war der Übergang zu einem noch kleineren Lebensraum weniger ein Problem – den größten Teil ihrer Habseligkeiten hatten sie bereits ein Jahr vor dem Auszug aussortiert.