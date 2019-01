So müssen Sie wirklich nie mehr Scheiben kratzen

Hot water in a food bag and bam you’ve got a de icer and a hand warmer. Works a treat, and it’s fast!

⚠️ EDIT: I USED WARM TAP WATER SO I COULD SAFELY HOLD IT AND LOWER THE RISK OF CRACKING MY SCREEN! THE DE-ICER CANS ARE SO COLD IN THE MORNING AND THIS WAY KEEPS U NICE AND TOASTY!!! OH AND YES IT WAS ICE NOT CONDENSATION I KNOW IT LOOKS IT BUT TRY IT AND YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED! ????

For licensing/usage requests please email licensing@ladbiblegroup.com