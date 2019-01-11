Beauty-Trend
11. Januar 2019 09:50; Akt: 11.01.2019 10:33 Print
Yoga Skin lässt uns im Januar strahlen
Auf Instagram hat eine Make-up-Künstlerin schon den neuesten Beauty-Trend für 2019 ausgerufen: Yoga Skin lässt trockene Winterhaut glowy und hydriert aussehen. Zum Reinkneifen.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
“Yoga Skin“ a technique I created to help people achieve a natural glowing complexion easily. It is more than a technique, in fact you don’t even need to mix facial oil and highlighter into your foundation to create it, for me it’s more about the finished look. It differs from glass skin because it’s not polished perfection. It’s skin that looks real, raw, healthy, hydrated and glowing. It’s about beautiful skin, great skincare and embracing the no makeup makeup vibe. It’s not for everyone. Makeup styles, like everything in life is down to personal taste. But if you fancy giving it a go just add a few drops of facial oil into your water based foundation, a few drops of liquid highlighter and apply, I like to use my hands to massage it in, however, you can use a sponge if you prefer. #yogaskin Model @laurengreeny ❤️❤️ Hair @jackbaxter Video @_donnamcgowan #glowingskin #yogaskin #sarahillmakeup #inbeautmag #skingoals #makeuptutorial #makeupvideos
Schon wieder ein Trend, der noch hübscher und natürlicher aussehen lassen soll. Die britische Make-up-Artist Sarah Hill hat schon im Januar den neuesten Beauty-Hit für 2019 auserkoren: Yoga-Skin. Mit einem Mix aus Highlighter, Primer und flüssigem Concealer soll die Haut einen schimmrigen, leicht verschwitzten Glow bekommen. Ganz so, als käme man gerade aus dem Yoga-Studio.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
'#Yogaskin' is the new cocktailing technique that will dramatically enhance your God-given glow! And it's way easier than #Contouring and #Highlighting. Yoga skin is a look that feels real. ‘Glass skin’ and similar trends are about creating a perfected, flawless complexion, but yoga skin is about creating luscious, fresh and juicy skin that looks natural, but glowing with health. It emulates that really gorgeous radiance you have when you step out of the yoga studio; juicy, dewy and super-hydrated. It’s not about hiding imperfections but creating a hyper-real version of your natural skin, pinchable and just irresistible! #makeuponpoint #makeuponfleek #makeuplooks #makeupgirls #makeupoftheday #makeupartistsworldwide #makeupinspo #makeupartis #makeupgoals #makeuplovers #makeuprevolution #makeuptalk #makeupbrushes #mua
Dieser Look lasse die Haut «frisch und hydriert» aussehen. «Die Haut ist prall, frisch, zum Reinkneifen, sie ist unwiderstehlich», sagt Hill gegenüber Dailymail UK.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Ever heard of Yoga Skin? New story at www.VitaYogi.com @thevitayogi #yoga #pilates #yogafit #yogateacher #yoganews #vitamins #energy #fitness #healthylifestyle #workout #pilateslovers #soulcycle #hotyoga #vinyasa #bikram #ashtanga #iyengar #yin #restorative #kundalini #yogainstructor #yogapain #yogabeauty #yogaskin
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
The Yogaskin Technique I created to make the skin look lit from within. Healthy, glowing, hydrated, radiant, sheer and natural. Skin that looks like skin at its very best. ✴︎Step One - Cleanse and prep your skin as normal. Let your skincare absorb fully before adding the next step. ✴︎Step Two - Apply a small amount of primer (silicone free). ✴︎Step Three - 3-4 Pumps of your favourite foundation liquid. Preferably Sheer/Medium (water based). No full cover. ✴︎Step Four - One drop of your favourite skincare facial oil ✴︎Step Five - One drop of strobe cream or Liquid highlighter. Golden tones work best. ✴︎Step Six - For super shine One small drop of Glow drops (this step is optional ) ✴︎Step Seven - Massage into your skin using your hands; this does many things. It gets the circulation flowing, relaxes you, de-puffs, and makes the base sit better too. Build up in layers on top until you are happy with the coverage created. I would recommend allowing time between layers. ✴︎Step Eight - Add a small amount of liquid concealer only in the areas you wish more coverage like under eyes, spots or around the nose. Please do not overdo this step ✌. You can lightly powder to set concealer. Add cream blush and cream bronzer if you wish. And you can set your face overall with powder too, use a small fluffy brush to do this or puff and keep the powder to a minimum and sheer. No baking please . If you wish to use setting spray make sure it’s alcohol free to give further hydration. I used.. @chanel.beauty - foundation @kiehlsuki -Facial oil @kevynaucoin -Highlighter liquid @revolutionpro - Glow drops @chanel.beauty - Cream bronzer @glossier - Cream blush Recommend powder - @maccosmeticsuk Blot powder. Recommend set spray @pixibeauty. If this all seems to complex don’t panic! just add a little facial oil into your base keep everything looking sheer as possible. If you have very oily skin and don’t like to look shiny this might not be the look for you. Thanks to @shebysmd @coloursagency @_donnamcgowan @bobrafferty #yogaskin #realskinrevolution #freethefreckle #motd #makeuptutorial #makeupvideos #inbeautmag ❤️????#nomakeupmakeup
Seither springen viele Instagram-Models auf den Zug auf. Kein Wunder, greift dieser doch den allgemeinen Trend hin zu mehr Natürlichkeit und gesunder, fitter Ausstrahlung auf. Zu MailOnline sagt Hill: «Dieser Look feiert die Haut in ihrer natürlichen Schönheit, es ist ein großartiger Look für den Winter, da er trockene Haut durchfeuchteter aussehen lässt.»
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Beauty alert! Το #yogaskin είναι το μεγαλύτερο makeup trend που έχει κατακτήσει το instagram! Για να το πετύχεις Κανε μίξη του foundation σου με μια σταγόνα από το θρυλικό Body Bling του @scottbarnes68 και... go get that glow! #bodybling #scottbarnes #multimedia #multimediascottbarnes #makemeup #makeuptrend #makeupcommunity
(sb/L'essentiel)
Fragen und Antworten rund um die Kommentar-Funktion
«Warum dauert es manchmal so lange, bis mein Kommentar sichtbar wird?»
Unsere Leser kommentieren fleißig – Tag für Tag gehen Hunderte Meinungen zu allen möglichen Themen ein. Da die Verantwortung für alle Inhalte auf der Website bei der Redaktion liegt, werden die Beiträge vorab gesichtet. Das dauert manchmal eben einige Zeit.
«Warum wurde mein Kommentar gelöscht?»
Womöglich wurde der Beitrag in einer Fremdsprache verfasst. Wir geben nur Kommentare in den Landessprachen Luxemburgisch, Deutsch und Französisch frei. Beiträge, die Beleidigungen, Verleumdungen oder Diffamierungen enthalten, werden sofort gelöscht. Auch Kommentare, die aufgrund mangelnder Orthografie quasi unlesbar oder in Versalien geschrieben sind, werden das Licht der Öffentlichkeit nie erblicken.
«Habe ich ein Recht darauf, dass meine Kommentare freigeschaltet werden?»
«L'essentiel» ist nicht dazu verpflichtet, eingehende Kommentare zu veröffentlichen. Ebenso haben die kommentierenden Leser keinen Anspruch darauf, dass ihre verfassten Beiträge auf der Seite erscheinen.
Haben Sie allgemeine Fragen zur Kommentarfunktion?
Schreiben Sie an feedback@lessentiel.lu
Hinweis: Wir beantworten keine Fragen, die sich auf einzelne Kommentare beziehen.