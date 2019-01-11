Yoga Skin lässt uns im Januar strahlen

Artikel per Mail weiterempfehlen

Schon wieder ein Trend, der noch hübscher und natürlicher aussehen lassen soll. Die britische Make-up-Artist Sarah Hill hat schon im Januar den neuesten Beauty-Hit für 2019 auserkoren: Yoga-Skin. Mit einem Mix aus Highlighter, Primer und flüssigem Concealer soll die Haut einen schimmrigen, leicht verschwitzten Glow bekommen. Ganz so, als käme man gerade aus dem Yoga-Studio.

Dieser Look lasse die Haut «frisch und hydriert» aussehen. «Die Haut ist prall, frisch, zum Reinkneifen, sie ist unwiderstehlich», sagt Hill gegenüber Dailymail UK.

Seither springen viele Instagram-Models auf den Zug auf. Kein Wunder, greift dieser doch den allgemeinen Trend hin zu mehr Natürlichkeit und gesunder, fitter Ausstrahlung auf. Zu MailOnline sagt Hill: «Dieser Look feiert die Haut in ihrer natürlichen Schönheit, es ist ein großartiger Look für den Winter, da er trockene Haut durchfeuchteter aussehen lässt.»

(sb/L'essentiel)