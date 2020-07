Cargolux feiert mit Retro-​​747 runden Geburtstag

In celebration of Cargolux's 50th anniversary, LX-NCL is painted in a retro livery inspired by the design that Cargolux's first airplanes bore in the 70s. It is expected in LUX this afternoon! #CVretroplane #CVfabat50 #cargoluxmakeshistory #spiritofcargolux #spotacargoluxjumbo pic.twitter.com/yiNHchdgz7