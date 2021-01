Gärtner entdeckte riesigen Python in der Hecke

Big Python in Buderim Hedge

When we rocked up to a house in Buderim, we weren’t expecting to meet this gentle giant. This is one of the biggest and healthiest Coastal Carpet Pythons we have had to relocate in a long time!

The family had a small pet and the snake also scared the gardener, so they opted to have him relocated safely back to the bush!

This definitely surprised us today once we were able to get him out!

- Stu

