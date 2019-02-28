Als nächst schmiert sie sech hieren Kaka an d Gesiet oder wat..?
Protestaktion
28. Februar 2019 13:25; Akt: 28.02.2019 14:27 Print
Frau schmiert sich Periodenblut ins Gesicht
Sie möchte anderen Frauen Mut machen und mit Vorurteilen aufräumen, deswegen reibt sich Demetra Nyx mit ihrem Periodenblut ein und teilt die Bilder über soziale Medien
Es gab Zeiten, da schämte sich Demetra Nyx für Periode: sie verbarg sie vor ihrem Freund und schämte sich sogar vor sich selbst vom ersten bis zum letzten Tag ihrer Blutung. Als sie sich mit 20 eine Spirale setzen ließ, wurde ihre Periode unerträglich schmerzhaft, sodass sie sich entschied wieder zu Kondomen zu wechseln. Hiernach veränderte sich ihr Blick auf ihren monatlichen Zyklus – und sie begann sie zu mögen.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
I will do this every month until people are no longer shocked by it. ???? I will do it until little girls stop being taught that the natural functions of their bodies are disgusting and unclean. I will do it until women stop feeling like they can’t have sex on their period because it is gross. I will do it until we stop being embarrassed that we sometimes bleed through our clothing. Through your sheets. The idea isn’t to get everyone to put blood on their face (though - wow - does it make your skin glow!) Rather... if I do something soooo shockingly disgusting and put it out in public... maybe someone somewhere will feel like: “well, if she can do *that*, maybe I don’t have to hate my period after all. Maybe my body isn’t that gross after all.” . Also, it’s fun and I like it ♀️ . #mybodymychoice #menstruation #witchesofinstagram #blood #witch #fuckyourstandards
Heute sagt Nyx, die als Sexcoach in Los Angeles arbeitet, dass der weibliche Zyklus etwas «wunderschönes und mächtiges» ist. Diesen Gedanken möchte sie nun auch mit anderen Frauen teilen und hat sich dafür eine ganz ungewöhnliche Aktion überlegt. Zunächst fing sie an ihr Blut zu sammeln und aus einem «Impuls» heraus, schmierte sie es sich aufs Gesicht und teilte die Bilder über ihr Instagram-Profil mit der Öffentlichkeit.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
You are a jungle-child. Your body is meant to writhe in pleasure. Your body is meant to howl. Your body is meant to be covered in blood. Your freedom of expression has been Stolen from you. The witches are back. The witches are back. ???? If you’re someone who gets a period... that’s beautiful. If you’re someone who supports your partner during their period... that’s beautiful. . If you think this is gross, why? . If you have a period and hate it, can you love it? Why not? (I’d love to work with you on this). . And if you’re one of the women in my inbox, sending me random photos of you doing this same thing... you’re extra beautiful. I love you. Send me more. xoxoxo
Laut dem «Mirror» sagt sie: «Warum sollten wir uns schämen? (...) Unsere Periode ist so eine unglaublich magische Zeit im Monat, die soviel Kraft in sich birgt, und unsere Gesellschaft hält uns davon so fern wie möglich.»
Weiter sagt sie, dass sie «unendlich fasziniert» sei von ihrem Körper und seinem Verhalten. Die Fotos von dem Blut auf ihrem Körper zu teilen, sei ein Impuls gewesen, eine Serie zu kreieren, die Frauen hilft, sich mit ihrer Periode zu versöhnen. «Ich denke, es ist eine wichtige Sache, sich damit wohlzufühlen sein eigenes Blut anzufassen.» Man verbringe viel Zeit damit, zu lernen, den eigenen Körper zu kontrollieren, aber viel weniger damit, etwas vom Körper selbst zu lernen.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
I used to spend my time worrying about what other people thought of me. I used to keep lists as a 12-year-old: what are all the ways in which I could be more attractive? What are all the ways in which I could make that person like me? How could I make my body more acceptable? How could I hide my blood, my skin, my wrinkles, my fat? In my twenties, the focus on my appearance shifted, but the root of where I spent my energy was the same. It was still spent on forming an image that would make other people approve of me. The one with the strongest body. The one that was peaceful and positive. The one who was a good student, the one who was a good teacher, the one who was fun and bubbly but not too loud. The one who could hold all of her emotions and was always working to get rid of her bad feelings. You have it too, don’t you? The one who is a good mom. The one who is a good daughter. The one who eats the healthiest. The one who is a good person. The one who has the most money. It was the same, though. The focus was different but it was still the same. It was still: how could I make sure the people whose opinions I cared about approved of me? And yet. It turns out none of that was ever necessary. I don’t do anything I do now for anyone’s approval. I don’t care about being seen as strong or successful or pretty or important. I also do not care if I am seen as jealous or angry or insecure or hurt or selfish or loud. Because what I have gained on this journey, finally, is the deepest love and total approval of my Self. What if you deeply, truly loved and *approved* of yourself? That is why I post my blood. It is a little to liberate other women and a lot to please my Self. I get so much pleasure from this ritual and I love feeling so free to share it and I love not caring what the reactions will be. That is how I live my whole life, now. If you want to heal in this way. If you want to learn this. SHAMELESS - my 6-week one-on-one coaching program for women is open for registration from now until November 27th. There are 3 spots available. Are you brave enough to claim yours? Message me xx
«Es liegt ein mächtiges Potenzial darin, zu lernen, Gefallen an den Teilen unseres Körper zu finden, die die Gesellschaft als ‹ekelhaft› empfindet. Mein Blut bedeutet für mich Spaß, Schönheit und Stärke, und damit zu spielen verbindet mich mehr mit mir.» Werbung vermittle das Bild, dass man sich mit gewissen Produkten «frischer» und «sauberer» fühle, so als sei die Periode etwas schmutziges und ekelhaftes.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Just a reminder that some days are so painful that all you do is cry and lie in bed but then some days you can cover yourself in blood and dance around the house and are about to launch your podcast and have moved to Southern California where it almost never rains and are making thousands of dollars talking to people about topics that freak most of humanity out and LIFE IS SO GREAT! (That is my reminder to myself. My reminder to you is that you can be whoever you want. And the people who love you will find you always. And the people who don’t will leave. And you can say bye forever because it is way more fun being true to yourself!!!)
Seit ihrem öffentlichen Post hat Nyx viel positive und negative Rückmeldung erhalten. Manche schlagen ihr vor, dass sie sich genauso gut ihren eigenen Kot ins Gesicht schmieren könnte, manche Frauen schicken ihr Bilder von sich selbst mit ihrem Blut – teilen diese Bilder aber nicht mit der Öffentlichkeit. «Das Gefühl, dass unser Körper ekelig ist, ist erlernt», sagt Nyx. Aber was man einmal gelernt habe, könne man auch wieder verlernen.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Winter Solstice. My period was late and came today. Of course. And the day was so unseasonably warm that I could walk barefoot outside and bleed into the forest floor. Also of course. Blessings are everywhere. This is the best first day of my period I have ever ever had. I don’t know if it’s the herbs I’m taking or my boundary setting or the dance I did last night but it has been years since I did anything on this first day besides lie in bed in extreme pain. Today I felt so aware of my body I was able to go to the gym. I did a light day, and yet still. When my belly cramped a little I said I know you are angry, I’m angry too. And we were angry and in pain together and it felt orgasmic. At the gym. Winter is a time of release and of planting seeds to grow. I covered everything in my blood and wrote down things on paper and burned and buried it. I took a salt bath with roses. I said to Tanner: this has been the best first day of my period of my entire life. I feel really grateful for this and for everything and for the storm that rolled into @natalieariannebaack ‘s island so we had to reschedule the podcast recording we had planned today (though it will be epic!) I feel like I am holding and loving and supporting myself and it feels so good. Self nourishment is what allows me to hold others well. Boundaries allow me to hold others well. I ask for everything to be in dedication to Truth and for the highest good of all beings. Roses and papaya and red for Venus, on Friday, the day of the goddess. You can do your own ritual today. Whether it is as simple as speaking out loud to the moon or as elaborate as roses and chocolate and blood magic. Honoring Winter. Or Summer, depending on where you are in the world. Thank you life. For everything ????
(L'essentiel)
Fragen und Antworten rund um die Kommentar-Funktion
«Warum dauert es manchmal so lange, bis mein Kommentar sichtbar wird?»
Unsere Leser kommentieren fleißig – Tag für Tag gehen Hunderte Meinungen zu allen möglichen Themen ein. Da die Verantwortung für alle Inhalte auf der Website bei der Redaktion liegt, werden die Beiträge vorab gesichtet. Das dauert manchmal eben einige Zeit.
«Warum wurde mein Kommentar gelöscht?»
Womöglich wurde der Beitrag in einer Fremdsprache verfasst. Wir geben nur Kommentare in den Landessprachen Luxemburgisch, Deutsch und Französisch frei. Beiträge, die Beleidigungen, Verleumdungen oder Diffamierungen enthalten, werden sofort gelöscht. Auch Kommentare, die aufgrund mangelnder Orthografie quasi unlesbar oder in Versalien geschrieben sind, werden das Licht der Öffentlichkeit nie erblicken.
«Habe ich ein Recht darauf, dass meine Kommentare freigeschaltet werden?»
«L'essentiel» ist nicht dazu verpflichtet, eingehende Kommentare zu veröffentlichen. Ebenso haben die kommentierenden Leser keinen Anspruch darauf, dass ihre verfassten Beiträge auf der Seite erscheinen.
Haben Sie allgemeine Fragen zur Kommentarfunktion?
Schreiben Sie an feedback@lessentiel.lu
Hinweis: Wir beantworten keine Fragen, die sich auf einzelne Kommentare beziehen.
Die beliebtesten Leser-Kommentare
-
am 28.02.2019 14:54 Diesen Beitrag melden
Als nächst schmiert sie sech hieren Kaka an d Gesiet oder wat..?