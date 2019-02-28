Frau schmiert sich Periodenblut ins Gesicht

Artikel per Mail weiterempfehlen

Es gab Zeiten, da schämte sich Demetra Nyx für Periode: sie verbarg sie vor ihrem Freund und schämte sich sogar vor sich selbst vom ersten bis zum letzten Tag ihrer Blutung. Als sie sich mit 20 eine Spirale setzen ließ, wurde ihre Periode unerträglich schmerzhaft, sodass sie sich entschied wieder zu Kondomen zu wechseln. Hiernach veränderte sich ihr Blick auf ihren monatlichen Zyklus – und sie begann sie zu mögen.

Heute sagt Nyx, die als Sexcoach in Los Angeles arbeitet, dass der weibliche Zyklus etwas «wunderschönes und mächtiges» ist. Diesen Gedanken möchte sie nun auch mit anderen Frauen teilen und hat sich dafür eine ganz ungewöhnliche Aktion überlegt. Zunächst fing sie an ihr Blut zu sammeln und aus einem «Impuls» heraus, schmierte sie es sich aufs Gesicht und teilte die Bilder über ihr Instagram-Profil mit der Öffentlichkeit.

Laut dem «Mirror» sagt sie: «Warum sollten wir uns schämen? (...) Unsere Periode ist so eine unglaublich magische Zeit im Monat, die soviel Kraft in sich birgt, und unsere Gesellschaft hält uns davon so fern wie möglich.»

Weiter sagt sie, dass sie «unendlich fasziniert» sei von ihrem Körper und seinem Verhalten. Die Fotos von dem Blut auf ihrem Körper zu teilen, sei ein Impuls gewesen, eine Serie zu kreieren, die Frauen hilft, sich mit ihrer Periode zu versöhnen. «Ich denke, es ist eine wichtige Sache, sich damit wohlzufühlen sein eigenes Blut anzufassen.» Man verbringe viel Zeit damit, zu lernen, den eigenen Körper zu kontrollieren, aber viel weniger damit, etwas vom Körper selbst zu lernen.

«Es liegt ein mächtiges Potenzial darin, zu lernen, Gefallen an den Teilen unseres Körper zu finden, die die Gesellschaft als ‹ekelhaft› empfindet. Mein Blut bedeutet für mich Spaß, Schönheit und Stärke, und damit zu spielen verbindet mich mehr mit mir.» Werbung vermittle das Bild, dass man sich mit gewissen Produkten «frischer» und «sauberer» fühle, so als sei die Periode etwas schmutziges und ekelhaftes.

Seit ihrem öffentlichen Post hat Nyx viel positive und negative Rückmeldung erhalten. Manche schlagen ihr vor, dass sie sich genauso gut ihren eigenen Kot ins Gesicht schmieren könnte, manche Frauen schicken ihr Bilder von sich selbst mit ihrem Blut – teilen diese Bilder aber nicht mit der Öffentlichkeit. «Das Gefühl, dass unser Körper ekelig ist, ist erlernt», sagt Nyx. Aber was man einmal gelernt habe, könne man auch wieder verlernen.

(L'essentiel)