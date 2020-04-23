Fitness-​​Model zeigt After-​​Baby-​​Bauch

View this post on Instagram

Off to Coachella! Haha just joking. ???? It’s probably the last place I’d like to be right now. I’m sure it’s heaps of fun but I honestly would rather be at home on the couch watching movies! ????Call me old and boring but that’s just how I feel! ???? I have to earn my couch time though...and I’ve been doing that by training HARD! I’ve been focusing on my explosive strength at the moment because it’s my goal to get better at sprinting. Around the time Mia was conceived I was doing a lot of this type of training and I was probably the fittest and healthiest I’ve ever been and felt amazing! I want to feel like that again! I find sprinting so much fun and I feel powerful and “unstoppable”. I love it. I’ve really struggled with this type of training ever since I severely sprained my ankle a year ago and it’s been causing be dramas ever since. It’s getting better though, and a lot of it has to do with the unilateral training I’ve been doing (1 leg at a time) to strengthen my legs individually. I also do a lot of bare foot stuff which is so good to strengthen your feet! That’s why I let Mia walk around a lot with bare feet too! ☺️ Anyway, watch this space, I’m so dedicated to becoming Speedy Gonzales again! Does anyone remember that little cartoon mouse who was the fastest ever? That’s what the kids used to call me when I was still at school! That or road runner! Haha!! ???? Beep beep. ‍♀️ . . #roadrunner #speedygonzales #sprinting #explosivetraining #emilyskye #fitfam #16monthspostpartum