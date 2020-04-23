Influencer-Mamas
23. April 2019
Fitness-Model zeigt After-Baby-Bauch
Eine Fitnesstrainerin beschließt Dehnungsstreifen, Falten oder Speckrollen ihren 2,5 Millionen Followern nicht vorzuenthalten.
Die Influencer-Mama zeigt stolz ihren faltigen Bauch – vor allem, um dem Einfluss entgegenzuwirken, der von vielen After-Baby-Bodys auf Instagram ausgeht, die scheinbar perfekt sind und viele junge Mütter verunsichern. (Bild: iStock)
Nach der Geburt ihrer Tochter hat «Emilyskyefit» schnell wieder ihre frühere Höchstform durch konsequentes Training gewonnen – nur ein Erbe der Schwangerschaft ist ihr geblieben: die Falten an ihrem Bauch. Die erfolgreiche australische Fitness-Bloggerin und Fitnesstrainerin möchte sich mit ihren Postings und der Bekenntnis für mehr Selbstliebe, Akzeptanz und Körperbewusstsein einsetzen.

Off to Coachella! Haha just joking. ???? It’s probably the last place I’d like to be right now. I’m sure it’s heaps of fun but I honestly would rather be at home on the couch watching movies! ????Call me old and boring but that’s just how I feel! ???? I have to earn my couch time though...and I’ve been doing that by training HARD! I’ve been focusing on my explosive strength at the moment because it’s my goal to get better at sprinting. Around the time Mia was conceived I was doing a lot of this type of training and I was probably the fittest and healthiest I’ve ever been and felt amazing! I want to feel like that again! I find sprinting so much fun and I feel powerful and “unstoppable”. I love it. I’ve really struggled with this type of training ever since I severely sprained my ankle a year ago and it’s been causing be dramas ever since. It’s getting better though, and a lot of it has to do with the unilateral training I’ve been doing (1 leg at a time) to strengthen my legs individually. I also do a lot of bare foot stuff which is so good to strengthen your feet! That’s why I let Mia walk around a lot with bare feet too! ☺️ Anyway, watch this space, I’m so dedicated to becoming Speedy Gonzales again! Does anyone remember that little cartoon mouse who was the fastest ever? That’s what the kids used to call me when I was still at school! That or road runner! Haha!! ???? Beep beep. ♀️ . . #roadrunner #speedygonzales #sprinting #explosivetraining #emilyskye #fitfam #16monthspostpartum
«Wir alle haben diese Körperstellen, die wir als Problemstelle bezeichnen», schreibt sie unter den Post. «Ich jedoch nenne das 'menschlich' und 'einzigartig sein'. Beide Bilder sind aus dem echten Leben. Nur weil man ein schönes Bild mit einer guten Pose und gutem Licht hochlädt, heißt das nicht, dass es nicht real ist – es ist nur eine Seite von dir, die du lieber zeigen möchtest.»
Die Influencer-Mama zeigt stolz ihren faltigen Bauch – vor allem, um dem Einfluss entgegenzuwirken, der von vielen After-Baby-Bodys auf Instagram ausgeht, die scheinbar perfekt sind und viele junge Mütter verunsichern.
We took Mia down to the beach today. We danced to the wiggles, paddled in the water, cuddled, laughed & cried - scroll across! . We’re having such a lovely time in Adelaide! We don’t go away on holidays/vacations, we just travel a lot for work so when we’re not away working we like to take Mia to visit our family as a holiday! We’re so blessed to be able to spend time in such beautiful parts of the world but my home Australia is my absolute fav! ☺️ . It’s amazing what an ocean swim, fresh air and a bit of sun can do for your mental health. I’m feeling so much better! . ☀️ It’s so important to not only prioritise your physical health but you mental health as well. Spend time in the fresh air, in nature, with people, getting creative, dancing, reading, walking... do more of whatever makes you feel happy!! . . #emilyskye #14monthsold #beachbaby #fitmama #mentalhealth

We’ve been having the best time here in Adelaide playing outside every day, getting fresh air, laughing, running around barefoot (which is so good to strengthen your feet for your info - especially for kids learning to walk!) I live in bikinis every day and love not having to get dressed haha! Anyway, I just wanted to talk about getting back in shape after having a baby. A lot of people say to me “Oh you got back into shape really fast!” It’s been 14 months since I gave birth and I’m still not at the same fitness level as I was prior to getting pregnant and my physique isn’t the same (which doesn’t bother me at all I might add ). It’s really important to not compare your journey to anyone else’s, including your postpartum journey! Remember that prior to getting pregnant I’d spent almost a decade focussing mainly on hypertrophy & strength training (weight lifting to grow muscle size & strength). I had a decent amount of muscle development and muscle memory so I had a good foundation to start with when I begun my postpartum fitness journey. I had gained fat during my pregnancy that covered my muscle so once I worked it off over this past year following my FIT app my muscle became visible again. I actually have less muscle than I had before falling pregnant and I’ve been working on building more muscle again now. I never want anyone to have an unrealistic idea of their postpartum journey in regards what is achievable. Don’t look at anyone else’s progress, especially people online and wonder why you’re not making the same progress. You don’t know their history and we’re all different anyway - comparing will never help. It’s fine to get inspiration from others to do the best you can but don’t aim to be the same as them and make sure you’re proud of what you achieve no matter how fast or slow you go! You’re all bloody amazing! . . #14monthspostpartum #14monthsold #fitfam #emilyskye
Summers VonHesse hatte nach zwei Schwangerschaften sechs Jahre lang Probleme mit ihrem Körper, ehe sie die Body-Positivity-Bewegung für sich entdeckte.

I wish you knew how perfect you were...I wish no one ever told you to hate yourself. Wish you could feel comfortable in your skin. Lay in the sun and smile, run around with your kids in shorts and have fun, make love like wild woman,...too many women miss out on all this and its so sad. You deserve every bit life has to offer.....you are not less. Start today, you so totally can live the life you want❤ . . . . . . . . . #curvemodel #cellulite #allbodiesaregoodbodies #lovetheskinyourin #wildwoman #postpartumbody #desertlove
(L'essentiel/GA)
