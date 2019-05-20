Royaler Familienausflug
Prinz Louis macht seine ersten Schritte im Grünen
Das Gartenprojekt «Back to Nature» von Herzogin Kate wird eigentlich erst am Dienstag enthüllt. Am Sonntag durften ihre Kinder aber bereits einen Blick darauf werfen.
90% of our adult brains are developed before the age of 5 and what a child experiences in those really early years directly affects how the brain develops. That’s why I think it’s so important, whether we’re parents or carers or family members, really engage in quality time with children and babies from a really young age. I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young kiddies. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden is a natural, creative place for them to play. I really hope that this woodland that we have created, in a huge collaboration here really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together. #ChelseaFlowerShow
Die frühkindliche Förderung liegt Herzogin Catherine (37) sehr am Herzen. Aus diesem Grund hat sie das Gartenprojekt «RHS Back to Nature Garden» ins Leben gerufen, um Kindern zu zeigen, wie wichtig die Zeit im Freien ist. Jedenfalls laut einem neuen Statement auf Instagram.
Offiziell eröffnet wird das grüne Projekt erst im Rahmen der Chelsea Flower Show, die vom 21. bis 25. Mai in London stattfindet. Prinz William (36) und die gemeinsamen Kinder durften aber schon vorab alles erkunden.
Kids nehmen den Garten unter die Lupe
Am Sonntagnachmittag unternahm die Cambridge-Familie einen Ausflug zum Garten, wo Prinz George (5), Prinzessin Charlotte (4) und Prinz Louis (1) ihn einem Härtetest unterzogen. Die drei untersuchten jedes Steinchen, kletterten herum, schwangen auf einer rustikalen Naturschaukel und liefen mit nackten Füssen durchs Wasser.
«Das ist ein natürlicher, kreativer Spielplatz. Ich hoffe, dass dieses Waldstück, das wir hier geschaffen haben, Familien, Kinder und Gemeinden dazu inspiriert, nach draußen zu gehen, die Natur im Freien zu genießen und eine tolle Zeit miteinander zu verbringen», erklärt Herzogin Kate im Video (oben!), das auf den offiziellen Social-Media-Kanälen des Kensington-Palastes veröffentlicht wurde.
Louis erkundet den Garten
Besonders süß: Auf den dazugehörigen Bildern sieht man erstmals Prinz Louis laufen. Und der jüngste Cambridge-Spross ging im künstlich angelegten Garten gleich mal auf große Erkundungstour – natürlich unter dem wachsamen Auge von Papa William.
Prinzessin Charlotte und Prinz George ermittelten die Wassertemperatur des künstlich angelegten Flusses.
Der kleine Louis betrachtete ganz erstaunt die schönen Steinchen.
