«Vor einer Woche wollten wir nach Hawaii abhauen»

Tagelang suchten Einsatzkräfte nach Naya Rivera (33). Am Montag bestätigte sich, was befürchtet wurde: Die Schauspielerin ist tot. Ihre Leiche wurde im Lake Piru nordwestlich von Los Angeles gefunden.

Zahlreiche Kolleginnen und Kollegen bangten um den einstigen «Glee»-Star. Jetzt, da traurige Gewissheit herrscht, äußern sie ihre Trauer und Bestürzung über Nayas Tod in den sozialen Medien. «Ihre Brillanz und ihr Humor waren unübertroffen», schreibt etwa «Glee»-Co-Star Chris Colfer (30) auf Instagram. «Sie konnte einen schlechten Tag mit einer einzigen Bemerkung in einen guten verwandeln.»

Zu seiner Trauerbekundung postet er ein altes Bild von sich und Naya:

Demi Lovato (27) betont, sie werde es für immer zu schätzen wissen, dass sie die Möglichkeit hatte, Nayas Freundin in «Glee» zu spielen. «Die Figur, die du verkörpert hast, war bahnbrechend für etliche (damals) ungeoutete queere Mädchen wie mich», so die Sängerin und Schauspielerin.

«Was für eine Kraft du warst», schreibt «Glee»-Kollegin Jane Lynch (60) auf Twitter. Und kondoliert Nayas Familie.

Darren Criss (33), der ebenfalls zum «Glee»-Cast gehörte, schreibt auf Insta: «Sie war mutig. Sie war ungeheuerlich. Sie war eine Menge Spaß.» Naya habe ihn am Set «wie niemand sonst» zum Lachen gebracht.

Eine Welt ohne Naya könne er sich schlicht nicht vorstellen, fasst Co-Star Kevin McHale (32) zusammen. «Vor sieben Jahren waren wir gemeinsam in London, als wir von Corys Tod erfuhren.» Und vor einer Woche hätten sie noch darüber gesprochen, zusammen nach Hawaii abzuhauen. «Es macht keinen Sinn.»

Schauspielerin Lili Reinhart (23) outet sich als großer «Glee»-Fan auf Twitter. Naya sei ein «wundervolles Talent» gewesen. «Mein Herz zerreißt wegen ihres Sohnes.»

Latin-Star Ricky Martin (48) erinnert sich mit einem gemeinsamen Bild an Naya.

Naya Rivera war am Mittwoch nach einem Bootsausflug auf dem Lake Piru mit ihrem vierjährigen Sohn verschwunden. Der Junge wurde später schlafend und allein auf dem See aufgefunden. Am Montag wurde Riveras Leiche geborgen.

«Wir sind sicher, dass der Körper, den wir gefunden haben, der von Naya Rivera ist», sagte Sheriff William Ayub vor den Medien. Er fügte an: «Sie muss noch genug Kraft gehabt haben, um ihren Sohn auf das Boot zu heben. Aber nicht genug, um sich selbst zu retten.»

