«Vor einer Woche wollten wir nach Hawaii abhauen»
Am Montag wurde Naya Riveras Leiche im Lake Piru geborgen. Zahlreiche «Glee»-Kollegen und andere Stars trauern um die Schauspielerin.
Tagelang suchten Einsatzkräfte nach Naya Rivera (33). Am Montag bestätigte sich, was befürchtet wurde: Die Schauspielerin ist tot. Ihre Leiche wurde im Lake Piru nordwestlich von Los Angeles gefunden.
Zahlreiche Kolleginnen und Kollegen bangten um den einstigen «Glee»-Star. Jetzt, da traurige Gewissheit herrscht, äußern sie ihre Trauer und Bestürzung über Nayas Tod in den sozialen Medien. «Ihre Brillanz und ihr Humor waren unübertroffen», schreibt etwa «Glee»-Co-Star Chris Colfer (30) auf Instagram. «Sie konnte einen schlechten Tag mit einer einzigen Bemerkung in einen guten verwandeln.»
Zu seiner Trauerbekundung postet er ein altes Bild von sich und Naya:
How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son.
Demi Lovato (27) betont, sie werde es für immer zu schätzen wissen, dass sie die Möglichkeit hatte, Nayas Freundin in «Glee» zu spielen. «Die Figur, die du verkörpert hast, war bahnbrechend für etliche (damals) ungeoutete queere Mädchen wie mich», so die Sängerin und Schauspielerin.
«Was für eine Kraft du warst», schreibt «Glee»-Kollegin Jane Lynch (60) auf Twitter. Und kondoliert Nayas Familie.
Darren Criss (33), der ebenfalls zum «Glee»-Cast gehörte, schreibt auf Insta: «Sie war mutig. Sie war ungeheuerlich. Sie war eine Menge Spaß.» Naya habe ihn am Set «wie niemand sonst» zum Lachen gebracht.
She was bold. She was outrageous. She was a LOT of fun. Naya made me laugh like no one else on that set. I always said it while we were working together and I’ve maintained it ever since. Her playful, wicked sense of humor never ceased to bring a smile to my face. She played by her own rules and was in a class of her own. She had a brashness about her that I couldn’t help but be enchanted by. I also always loved her voice, and savored every chance I got to hear her sing. I think she had more talent than we would have ever been able to see. I was constantly moved by the degree to which she took care of her family, and how she looked out for her friends. She showed up for me on numerous occasions where she didn’t have to, and I was always so grateful for her friendship then, as I certainly am now. And even as I sit here, struggling to comprehend, gutted beyond description- the very thought of her cracks me up and still brings a smile to my face. That was Naya’s gift. And it's a gift that will never go away. Rest in peace you wild, hilarious, beautiful angel.
Eine Welt ohne Naya könne er sich schlicht nicht vorstellen, fasst Co-Star Kevin McHale (32) zusammen. «Vor sieben Jahren waren wir gemeinsam in London, als wir von Corys Tod erfuhren.» Und vor einer Woche hätten sie noch darüber gesprochen, zusammen nach Hawaii abzuhauen. «Es macht keinen Sinn.»
My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you. • 7 years ago today, she and I were together in London when we found out about Cory. We were so far away, but I was so thankful that we had each other. A week ago today we were talking about running away to Hawaii. This doesn’t make sense. And I know it probably never will. • She was so independent and strong and the idea of her not being here is something I cannot comprehend. She was the single most quick-witted person I’ve ever met, with a steel-trap memory that could recall the most forgettable conversations from a decade ago verbatim. The amount of times she would memorize all of those crazy monologues on Glee the morning of and would never ever mess up during the scene… I mean, she was clearly more talented than the rest of us. She was the most talented person I’ve ever known. There is nothing she couldn’t do and I’m furious we won’t get to see more. • I’m thankful for all the ways in which she made me a better person. She taught me how to advocate for myself and to speak up for the things and people that were important to me, always. I’m thankful for the times I grew an ab muscle from laughing so hard at something she said. I’m thankful she became like family. I’m thankful that my dad happened to have met her weeks before I did and when I got Glee, he told me to “look out for a girl named Naya because she seemed nice.” Well dad, she was nice and she became one of my favorite people ever. • If you were fortunate enough to have known her, you’ll know that her most natural talent of all was being a mother. The way that she loved her boy, it was truly Naya at her most peaceful. I’m thankful that Naya got that beautiful little boy back on that boat. I’m thankful he will have a strong family around him to protect him and tell him about his incredible mom. I just hope more than anything that her family is given the space and time to come to terms with this. For having such tiny body, Naya had such a gigantic presence, a void that will now be felt by all of us - those of us who knew her personally and the millions of you who loved her through your TVs. I love you, Bee.
Schauspielerin Lili Reinhart (23) outet sich als großer «Glee»-Fan auf Twitter. Naya sei ein «wundervolles Talent» gewesen. «Mein Herz zerreißt wegen ihres Sohnes.»
Latin-Star Ricky Martin (48) erinnert sich mit einem gemeinsamen Bild an Naya.
Naya Rivera war am Mittwoch nach einem Bootsausflug auf dem Lake Piru mit ihrem vierjährigen Sohn verschwunden. Der Junge wurde später schlafend und allein auf dem See aufgefunden. Am Montag wurde Riveras Leiche geborgen.
«Wir sind sicher, dass der Körper, den wir gefunden haben, der von Naya Rivera ist», sagte Sheriff William Ayub vor den Medien. Er fügte an: «Sie muss noch genug Kraft gehabt haben, um ihren Sohn auf das Boot zu heben. Aber nicht genug, um sich selbst zu retten.»
(L'essentiel/Katja Fischer)
