Baby von YouTube-​​Star mit drei Monaten verstorben

Die britische YouTuberin Brittani Boren Leach trauert um ihren Sohn Crew. Das Baby hatte einen Atemstillstand erlitten, Ärzte konnten es nicht mehr retten.

It’s all just too much. All of it. I know God has a plan for this, but I’m really really mad at him right now. I cry behind the bathroom door while Jeff holds me, because in the room over everyone else gets to laugh and go on with their lives, and it makes me so angry. Running tests on my sons body to see how his organs are functioning before they take them. Pumping breastmilk just to pour it down the drain. Hearing a baby cry. Seeing a baby his age. Shopping Nordstrom for the dress I’ll wear to my son’s funeral. It’s all too much. I’m sorry to vent, but this is my heart. And I need all the prayers to get through this. #crewscrew

Brittani Boren Leach macht wohl gerade die Hölle auf Erden durch: Die britische YouTuberin brachte erst vor drei Monaten ihren jüngsten Sohn Crew zur Welt.

An den Weihnachtsfeiertagen fand sie das Kind dann leblos im Bett – er hatte plötzlich aufgehört zu atmen. Der kleine Junge wurde daraufhin umgehend in ein Krankenhaus gebracht.

Zwar wurde Baby Crew dort dann künstlich beatmet, doch die Ärzte teilten den Eltern mit, dass sein Gehirn irreparabel geschädigt sei und es keine Chance mehr gebe.

Brittani und ihr Liebster Jeff entschieden sich deswegen für eine Organspende. Ihren schweren Weg hielten sie für ihre Follower auf Instagram fest.

