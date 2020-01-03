Baby von YouTube-​​Star mit drei Monaten verstorben

Fragen und Antworten rund um die Kommentar-Funktion

«Warum dauert es manchmal so lange, bis mein Kommentar sichtbar wird?»

Unsere Leser kommentieren fleißig – Tag für Tag gehen Hunderte Meinungen zu allen möglichen Themen ein. Da die Verantwortung für alle Inhalte auf der Website bei der Redaktion liegt, werden die Beiträge vorab gesichtet. Das dauert manchmal eben einige Zeit.

«Warum wurde mein Kommentar gelöscht?»

Womöglich wurde der Beitrag in einer Fremdsprache verfasst. Wir geben nur Kommentare in den Landessprachen Luxemburgisch, Deutsch und Französisch frei. Beiträge, die Beleidigungen, Verleumdungen oder Diffamierungen enthalten, werden sofort gelöscht. Auch Kommentare, die aufgrund mangelnder Orthografie quasi unlesbar oder in Versalien geschrieben sind, werden das Licht der Öffentlichkeit nie erblicken.

«Habe ich ein Recht darauf, dass meine Kommentare freigeschaltet werden?»

«L'essentiel» ist nicht dazu verpflichtet, eingehende Kommentare zu veröffentlichen. Ebenso haben die kommentierenden Leser keinen Anspruch darauf, dass ihre verfassten Beiträge auf der Seite erscheinen.

Haben Sie allgemeine Fragen zur Kommentarfunktion?

Schreiben Sie an feedback@lessentiel.lu

Hinweis: Wir beantworten keine Fragen, die sich auf einzelne Kommentare beziehen.