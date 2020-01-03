Atemstillstand
03. Januar 2020 18:56; Akt: 03.01.2020 18:59 Print
Baby von YouTube-Star mit drei Monaten verstorben
Die britische YouTuberin Brittani Boren Leach trauert um ihren Sohn Crew. Das Baby hatte einen Atemstillstand erlitten, Ärzte konnten es nicht mehr retten.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
It’s all just too much. All of it. I know God has a plan for this, but I’m really really mad at him right now. I cry behind the bathroom door while Jeff holds me, because in the room over everyone else gets to laugh and go on with their lives, and it makes me so angry. Running tests on my sons body to see how his organs are functioning before they take them. Pumping breastmilk just to pour it down the drain. Hearing a baby cry. Seeing a baby his age. Shopping Nordstrom for the dress I’ll wear to my son’s funeral. It’s all too much. I’m sorry to vent, but this is my heart. And I need all the prayers to get through this. #crewscrew
Brittani Boren Leach macht wohl gerade die Hölle auf Erden durch: Die britische YouTuberin brachte erst vor drei Monaten ihren jüngsten Sohn Crew zur Welt.
An den Weihnachtsfeiertagen fand sie das Kind dann leblos im Bett – er hatte plötzlich aufgehört zu atmen. Der kleine Junge wurde daraufhin umgehend in ein Krankenhaus gebracht.
Zwar wurde Baby Crew dort dann künstlich beatmet, doch die Ärzte teilten den Eltern mit, dass sein Gehirn irreparabel geschädigt sei und es keine Chance mehr gebe.Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Right now Crew is “stable” and the ventilator is breathing for him. They are working on stabilizing his body and tomorrow he will have an MRI to determine his brain function and that will determine the next step. I can’t explain to you what this feels like. This kind of thing only happens to “other” people. Not me. I just want to crawl in bed with my baby and nurse him. Instead I’m standing here with a breast-pump in my bra where my baby should be... begging God for a miracle. Please continue to pray. Please. I don’t think I can go on without him. #prayforcrew
Brittani und ihr Liebster Jeff entschieden sich deswegen für eine Organspende. Ihren schweren Weg hielten sie für ihre Follower auf Instagram fest.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Crew’s tiny earthly body is still with us, although I know he’s already dancing and playing in Heaven. We have some hard decisions to make over the next 12 hours, that no parent should ever have to make. We need prayer now, more than before, specifically prayers for peace and clarity on the decisions that have to be made, and for our hearts, the pain is unbearable. I keep thinking that I will wake up from this nightmare, but I don’t. The outpouring of love and support has been astounding and we cannot even comprehend the amount of love we have been shown. #prayforcrew #crewscrew
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Laying in bed with Crew, listening to @karijobe and @hillaryscottla , I have found clarity in the decisions that we have to make. And right now we are making hand and footprint imprints, a family handprint tree and a fingerprint charm. Jeff and I take turns being strong for each other, and our kids have been so strong. We are just taking things, minute by minute, hour by hour, although it feels like a daze. The huge amount of support that we have been shown is mind blowing to us, and we truly do feel all of the love and prayers being sent this way. #prayforcrew #crewscrew
(L'essentiel)
