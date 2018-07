Minella feiert den nächsten Turniersieg

A dream. THIRD title of 2018



Mandy defeats Anna Zaja in the Stuttgart-Vaihingen 25k final after a rollercoaster (6-4 4-6 6-1). It's her 15th singles career title and she'll be ranked about #225 next week.



You already know this @MandyMinella, but I love you so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pOp32SB8uv