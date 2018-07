«Neymar stirbt schon wieder»

Look as the mexican player steps on Neymar's ankle, who's still recovering from a surgery on his foot after he sprained his ankle. #BRAMEX #MexicoVsBrasil #MEXvsBRA #Mexico Overreacting doesn't erase a foul.

Thiago Silva was nastily elbowed on his ribs, some mean foul that one. pic.twitter.com/cHVjsKdNPn