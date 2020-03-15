«Bleibt zuhause»
15. März 2020 13:44; Akt: 15.03.2020 13:48 Print
So reagieren Sport-Stars auf die Corona-Pause
Von Tennis über Basketball und Ski bis hin zu Fußball: Wegen Corona steht die Welt in fast allen Sportarten still. Das sagen Bencic, Messi, Ronaldo und Co. dazu.
Viele Sportler, die derzeit wegen des Coronavirus nicht aufs Spielfeld dürfen, melden sich dafür in den Sozialen Medien zu Wort. Dabei betonen die meisten, dass die Gesundheit über allem stehe und wie wichtig es jetzt sei, die Vorschriften der Behörden zu beachten. Einige bedanken sich auch bei allen Personen, die sich für andere einsetzen oder erlauben sich ein kleines Spässchen.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram anJust wanted to take a minute to send my love to all of you ❤ Thank you to everyone working day and night to combat the spread of the virus, treating those affected #humanity #thankful #gx34 ——————————————— Ich möchte kurz die Zeit nutzen, um Euch Liebe und Kraft zu schicken. ❤ Vielen Dank an alle da draußen die Tag und Nacht daran arbeiten, die Ausbreitung des Virus zu bekämpfen und die Betroffenen zu behandeln #dankbar #hilfsbereitschaft #gx34 Ein Beitrag geteilt von Granit Xhaka (@granitxhaka) am Mär 14, 2020 um 4:39 PDT
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram anEin Beitrag geteilt von Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) am Mär 13, 2020 um 9:15 PDT
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram anSon días complicados para todo el mundo. Vivimos preocupados por lo que está ocurriendo y queremos ayudar poniéndonos en el lugar de aquellos que peor lo están pasando, o bien porque les afectó directamente a ellos o sus familiares y amigos, o porque están trabajando en primera línea para combatirlo en hoKrankenhauses y centros de salud. Quiero enviarles mucha fuerza a todos ellos. La salud debe ser siempre lo primero. Es un momento excepcional y hay que seguir las indicaciones tanto de las organizaciones sanitarias como de las autoridades públicas. Sólo así podremos combatirlo de manera efectiva. Es el momento de ser responsable y quedarse en casa, además es perfecto para disfrutar ese tiempo con los tuyos que no siempre se puede tener. Un abrazo y ojalá consigamos darle vuelta a esta situación cuanto antes. #QuedateEnCasa #StayAtHome Ein Beitrag geteilt von Leo Messi (@leomessi) am Mär 14, 2020 um 7:47 PDT
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an[PL] Moi drodzy, przez ostatnie dni docieraj do nas róne informacje, take proby bymy zostali w domach. Dotyczy to kadego z nas. Prosz wszystkich naszych kibiców i fanów: Szanujmy zalecenia jakie wszyscy dostajemy, bdmy odpowiedzialni za siebie i innych. Szczególnie o tak uwag prosz naszych modych kibiców. Zamknite szkoy potraktujcie prosz jako wyraz odpowiedzialnoci za Wasze bezpieczestwo i zdrowie. Tym razem nie gromadmy si na razie w miejscach publicznych, w tym pod stadionami, jeli nie jest to konieczne. Przyjdzie na to czas. Sport jest bardzo wany, ale waniejsze jest Wasze bezpieczestwo. Wykorzystajcie prosz najbliszy czas najlepiej i najbezpieczniej jak potraficie. W spokoju i w domach Pozdrawiam Was, Robert [ENG] Dear All, Since the past few days we have received various information, including requests to stay at home. This applies to all of us. I ask all our supporters and fans: Let's respect the recommendations, let's be responsible for ourselves and others. I am asking especially our young fans. Please treat closed schools as an expression of responsibility for your safety and health. During this time, don't gather in public places, including the stadiums, if it is not necessary. Sport is very important, but your safety is more important. Please use this coming time in the best and the safest way you can. Stay calm and stay at home All the best, Robert. Ein Beitrag geteilt von Robert Lewandowski (@_rl9) am Mär 12, 2020 um 8:25 PDT
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram anTeletrabajo. http:// Teleworking. ♂ ♂ #YoEntrenoEnCasa #ITrainAtHome Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sergio Ramos (@sergioramos) am Mär 14, 2020 um 5:36 PDT
Leaving LA to head back home for a while. These are weird times and we have no idea what to expect next. I hope you are all staying safe!! I'm thinking of course a lot of all those in our world who have put months of work into events that are now cancelled & to the fans who were pic.twitter.com/VUTRKWRpql— Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) March 13, 2020
You probably all heard the news. Indian Wells cancelled. We are here and still deciding what's next. So sad for all that is happening around the world with this situation. Hopefully soon solutions from the authorities. Stay all well and safe.— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) March 9, 2020
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram anStaying positiv and strong A special way to end our Ski World Cup early this year. It's the same for everyone and we just lost three weekends of racing. Of course a lot of races, but the health for everyone is way more important. I?m very concerned with the virus and I can't hear those bad jokes anymore. I hope an improvement in the corona virus situation is coming soon. Then I think everyone has loved ones at home and don't want to bring the virus to them. Think about the health service - their on the limit. Not just the badly concerned people need the help from doctors and hoKrankenhauss to survive -> sick peoples, accidents, births etc. need help too. THANKS to all who give their best for the case each day. ••••• Positiv und stark bleiben Wir alle haben uns das Ende des diesjährigen Weltcup anders vorgestellt. Wir haben 3 Rennwochenenden verloren, das sind einige Rennen, aber die Gesundheit geht definitiv vor! Der Virus beschäftigt mich stark und ich kann die dummen Sprüche nicht mehr hören. Ich hoffe, dass es bald eine Besserung mit dem Corona-Virus zu vermelden gibt. Es hat wohl jeder Personen zu Hause, die wir vor dem Corona-Virus oder der gesundheitlichen Situation schützen möchten. Denkt dabei auch an das Gesundheitswesen - es ist am Limit und wir dürfen es nicht noch mehr ausreizen! Es gibt nicht nur die stark Betroffenen des Virus, die auf die Hilfe von Ärzten und Krankenhäusern angewiesen sind -> Kranke, Unfälle, Geburten etc. brauchen auch Hilfe. Daher DANKE an alle, die täglich ihr Bestes geben, um die Situation zu verbessern. #DontPanic but #ActRight #HoldDistanz #WashYourHands #StaySafe Ein Beitrag geteilt von Wendy Holdener (@wendyholdener) am Mär 13, 2020 um 9:37 PDT
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram anToday I achieved a childhood dream! This has been a fantastic season and I have enjoyed every moment and every race. Unfortunately the season was cut short but in regards to the escalated situation we now find ourselves in, the most important thing is to make sure we do what we can to keep everyone healthy and safe. I want to say a huge thank you to my family, friends, fans and sponsors for all the support throughout the season. Last, but not least, I want to thank my team and teammates - without them none of this would be possible. Ein Beitrag geteilt von Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (@akilde) am Mär 12, 2020 um 7:42 PDT
It's on each one of us to take the necessary precautions so we can get past this and return to a semblance of normalcy soon — Clint Capela (@CapelaClint) March 12, 2020
Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! ????♂. Damn it's been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020
#2020Moto2 #QatarGP completed. P23 +34.664 in the race. #JR2 @rwracinggp leaving @losailcircuit now though, after the long stay there nobody still knows to where the journey goes next. #Fingerscrossed the worldwide situation is going to normal soon again pic.twitter.com/fCcWC6D93i— Jesko Raffin (@JeskoRaffin) March 8, 2020
Siguiendo las recomendaciones y con la situación actual y excepcional #yomequedoencasa ‼️ La responsabilidad seguro que ayuda a que todos volvamos a la normalidad! #quedateEnTuCasa #frenalacurva #covid19 pic.twitter.com/UV4tu0ca0Z— Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) March 13, 2020
We'll have to wait a bit longer to get back in the car. I was really looking forward to get back behind the wheel but this is the best decision, the health of everyone is the priority. Stay safe everyone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vKvo5lCtxG— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) March 12, 2020
#AusGP pic.twitter.com/VKSFooJH7a— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 13, 2020
Diverse Reaktionen von Akteuren aus dem Schweizer Eishockey findest du hier.
(L'essentiel/lai)
