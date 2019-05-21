Les potins de Cannes
21 mai 2019 07:08; Act: 21.05.2019 07:17 Print
Une glace disparaît, des actrices se rapprochent
De nouvelles anecdotes croustillantes ont rythmé la septième journée de festival, placée sous le signe des plaisirs du palais.
La plage Magnum a été dépossédée de son bien tandis que Lubna Labal s'est montrée très proche de Nisrin Erradi. (photo: DR/AFP)
Bons baisers de Cannes
Que ce soit entre les actrices Carol Duarte et Julia Stockler ou entre Nisrin Erradi et Lubna Azabal, la température des photocall a grimpé d'un cran, ce lundi.
Dolan déclare sa flamme à l'une de ses collègues
Après Tarantino applaudissant le film du Chinois Diao Yinan, en lice comme lui pour la Palme d'or, Xavier Dolan s'est fendu d'une longue déclaration d'amour envers Céline Sciamma et son film «Portrait de la jeune fille en feu». «Il est magnifique, a-t-il écrit sur Instagram. «L'histoire m'a poursuivi pendant mon sommeil. Je me suis réveillé ce matin en me souvenant à quel point il m'a impressionné».
Voir cette publication sur InstagramEven when I try I am unable to remember the last time I sat in a theatre and heard such delicate, such incisive and profound writing. Céline Sciamma's Portrait of the Lady on Fire is magnificent! Adele Haenel's performance is enrapturing, and although the film's assiduous coldness is undeniably successful, the love declared to her through and by this story is the hidden force that made Sciamma's film haunt me in my sleep. I woke up this morning remembering how constant the artistry of the film was, and how it impressed me. But like with most lovers who leave us behind, the hidden secret behind their gaze is what we fall for in the first place, and it is what troubled me so here. I loved the film in all its apparent, immediate qualities, but what moved me to my core is the secret, the mystery that pulsates in its every silence and stare. I also have to say that the relief and the intimacy I felt throughout the film watching women, just women, for two hours of my life, were a novelty I want to be seeking again. It is important to witness its possibility. I felt comfort here, both romantically and psychologically, in the absence of men! Thank you to Celine and all her brilliant collaborators who made this powerful piece of cinema. I look forward to seeing it again as soon as possible. Une publication partagée par Xavier Dolan (@xavierdolan) le 20 Mai 2019 à 1 :58 PDT
Des voleurs ont eu les yeux plus gros que le ventre
«Mais qui a volé le bâtonnet géant de la plage Magnum de Cannes?», a posté sur Twitter l'attaché de presse de la marque. Dans la nuit de samedi à dimanche, la réplique de deux mètres de long et de 20 kg a été subtilisée, révèle Nice-Matin. La marque promet une récompense et offrira des glaces à celui ou celle qui retrouvera l'objet publicitaire ou donnera des informations.
[#Cannes] AVIS DE RECHERCHE Le bâtonnet géant de la PLAGE #MAGNUMCANNES à disparu cette nuit, une récompense en glaces sera offerte à toute personne pouvant nous donner des informations sur sa localisation Merci #Cannes2019 @villecannes #NoFakeNews pic.twitter.com/sMrkLKRz49— Frédéric Henry (@FHCOM) 19 mai 2019
Isabelle Adjani aurait-elle la main verte?
Pas de petit pull marine pour Isabelle Adjani mais une longue robe noire à sequin pour monter les marches du film «La Belle Époque». À un détail près, l'actrice de 63 ans, qui a toujours été agacée par l'intrusion des photographes dans sa vie privée, serait passé inaperçu. Mais pourquoi a-t-elle donc choisi de se coiffer d'un chapeau de paille?
Pendant ce temps, Nick Jonas et Priyanka Chopra se croient toujours en lune de miel
Voir cette publication sur InstagramSmile. ???? Une publication partagée par Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) le 19 Mai 2019 à 12 :02 PDT
(L'essentiel/szu/afp)