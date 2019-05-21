Une glace disparaît, des actrices se rapprochent

Bons baisers de Cannes

Que ce soit entre les actrices Carol Duarte et Julia Stockler ou entre Nisrin Erradi et Lubna Azabal, la température des photocall a grimpé d'un cran, ce lundi.

Dolan déclare sa flamme à l'une de ses collègues

Après Tarantino applaudissant le film du Chinois Diao Yinan, en lice comme lui pour la Palme d'or, Xavier Dolan s'est fendu d'une longue déclaration d'amour envers Céline Sciamma et son film «Portrait de la jeune fille en feu». «Il est magnifique, a-t-il écrit sur Instagram. «L'histoire m'a poursuivi pendant mon sommeil. Je me suis réveillé ce matin en me souvenant à quel point il m'a impressionné».

Des voleurs ont eu les yeux plus gros que le ventre

«Mais qui a volé le bâtonnet géant de la plage Magnum de Cannes?», a posté sur Twitter l'attaché de presse de la marque. Dans la nuit de samedi à dimanche, la réplique de deux mètres de long et de 20 kg a été subtilisée, révèle Nice-Matin. La marque promet une récompense et offrira des glaces à celui ou celle qui retrouvera l'objet publicitaire ou donnera des informations.

[#Cannes] AVIS DE RECHERCHE Le bâtonnet géant de la PLAGE #MAGNUMCANNES à disparu cette nuit, une récompense en glaces sera offerte à toute personne pouvant nous donner des informations sur sa localisation Merci #Cannes2019 @villecannes #NoFakeNews pic.twitter.com/sMrkLKRz49— Frédéric Henry (@FHCOM) 19 mai 2019

Isabelle Adjani aurait-elle la main verte?

Pas de petit pull marine pour Isabelle Adjani mais une longue robe noire à sequin pour monter les marches du film «La Belle Époque». À un détail près, l'actrice de 63 ans, qui a toujours été agacée par l'intrusion des photographes dans sa vie privée, serait passé inaperçu. Mais pourquoi a-t-elle donc choisi de se coiffer d'un chapeau de paille?

Pendant ce temps, Nick Jonas et Priyanka Chopra se croient toujours en lune de miel

(L'essentiel/szu/afp)