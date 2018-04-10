Daniel Craig incarnera James Bond une 5e fois

«What's next for you? Bond?», «Yeah...» a répondu très brièvement l'acteur britannique Daniel Craig, interrogé ce mardi en anglais, lors d'une vente aux enchères de charité où il offrait une Aston Martin.

Après «Casino Royale», «Quantum of Solace», «Skyfall» et «Spectre», Craig incarnera donc James Bond pour la 5e fois lors de la 25e aventure qui devrait être réalisée par Danny Boyle.

Interrogé également sur le metteur en scène, Daniel Craig a répondu «we will see», «on verra». Une chose est sûre: ce nouvel épisode sortira début novembre 2019 aux États-Unis.

(L'essentiel)