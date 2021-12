Jin de BTS fait un carton avec sa danse du thon

Army, I cannot believe I just did this. @bts_official_bighit Please share this with Seokjin and BTS. I’m so embarrassed, but it was too good not to do. ???? #supertuna #supertunachallenge #kimseokjin #btsjin #bts #btsarmy #bts_official_bighit #btsxarmy #btsfunny #btsarmyforever #btsarmy #ipurpleyou #btsfunny #btsedit #btsedits #bts_army #supertunajin