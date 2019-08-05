Harcelée et discriminée, elle quitte «The Rookie»

Nathan Fillion a perdu sa partenaire de jeu dans «The Rookie: le flic de Los Angeles». Afton Williamson, qui incarnait Talia Bishop, a annoncé sur Instagram qu'elle avait choisi de quitter la série, après avoir été harcelée et agressée sexuellement et subi d'innombrables remarques racistes.

L'actrice de 34 ans a confié que son calvaire avait commencé pendant le tournage du pilote, durant lequel elle a reçu des commentaires racistes des coiffeurs de la série et a été harcelée par les producteurs exécutifs. La suite a été encore pire pour Afton Williamson, qui a été agressée sexuellement par un de ses collègues comédiens dont elle ne cite pas le nom, tandis que les remarques concernant sa couleur de peau continuaient sans que personne n'intervienne.

«Bien que j'en aie parlé au producteur, le harcèlement sexuel dont j'ai été victime n'a jamais été documenté ni rapporté aux ressources humaines», a écrit l'Américaine, ajoutant que le chef des coiffeurs avait finalement été licencié. Afton Williamson a également indiqué qu'elle n'avait été invitée à prendre part à une discussion à propos de ses accusations qu'une seule fois en juin 2019, juste après l'annonce du renouvellement de la série pour une deuxième saison. «Le créateur du feuilleton, deux producteurs, mon agent et un représentant du syndicat des acteurs étaient présents et il a été clair pour tout le monde que mes plaintes n'avaient jamais été communiquées aux producteurs», a-t-elle affirmé.

«J'ai refusé et je suis partie»

Alors qu'on avait promis à l'actrice que celui qui l'avait agressée sexuellement allait être viré, il a pu continuer à travailler comme si de rien n'était et Afton a dû jouer des scènes avec lui. «On m'a demandé de revenir pour la saison 2 en me promettant que tout était sous contrôle. L'enquête n'avait même pas commencé et le tournage avait déjà débuté. J'ai refusé et je suis partie», a conclu la comédienne.

Dans un communiqué, la société de production eOne a indiqué qu'elle prenait les accusations d'Afton Williamson au sérieux. «Nous avons ouvert une enquête indépendante. Comme elle est en cours, nous ne trouvons pas approprié de commenter la situation», a dit un porte-parole du studio.

ABC, la chaîne qui diffuse la série, a confirmé qu'une enquête avait été commandée et que la sécurité des environnements de travail était une priorité.

(L'essentiel/jfa)