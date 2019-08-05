Afton Williamson
Harcelée et discriminée, elle quitte «The Rookie»
L'actrice n'apparaîtra pas dans la saison 2 de la série. Victime de discrimination raciale et de harcèlement sexuel, elle a décidé de démissionner.
Afton Williamson jouait le rôle de l'officier instructeur Talia Bishop. (photo: AFP/David Livingston)
Nathan Fillion a perdu sa partenaire de jeu dans «The Rookie: le flic de Los Angeles». Afton Williamson, qui incarnait Talia Bishop, a annoncé sur Instagram qu'elle avait choisi de quitter la série, après avoir été harcelée et agressée sexuellement et subi d'innombrables remarques racistes.
L'actrice de 34 ans a confié que son calvaire avait commencé pendant le tournage du pilote, durant lequel elle a reçu des commentaires racistes des coiffeurs de la série et a été harcelée par les producteurs exécutifs. La suite a été encore pire pour Afton Williamson, qui a été agressée sexuellement par un de ses collègues comédiens dont elle ne cite pas le nom, tandis que les remarques concernant sa couleur de peau continuaient sans que personne n'intervienne.
Voir cette publication sur InstagramI will not be returning for Season 2 of The Rookie. I owe it to you my amazing fans to share the Truth. Throughout the filming of the pilot, I experienced Racial Discrimination/Racially Charged inappropriate comments from the hair department and bullying from Executive Producers. During the Season, it continued along with Sexual Harassment from a recurring guest star and the racist commentary & bullying from the Hair Dept. Head escalated into Sexual Assault at our Wrap party.The Sexual Harassment though reported directly to the Showrunner/EP remained undocumented and was not reported to HR as promised. The Hair Dept. Head was fired ONLY after the sexual assault and NOT for an entire year of outward racism/racially charged language and bullying behavior in and out of the Hair and Makeup trailer. HR protocol was never adhered to following the above reports given by me to my Showrunner/EP and an investigation was never issued for any of my claims. The only time I was asked to participate in an investigation was after a meeting I called in June following our Season 2 announcement. This meeting included the Showrunner and two other producers as well as my agent and SAG-AFTRA Union Rep. It was clear to all present in the meeting that the Showrunner had not shared my reports with the any of the producers. After my initial report of sexual harassment, I was assured that the actor would be fired. I was also asked to film with him the very next day as a courtesy to the script, even though we had not begun filming the episode yet. This actor reappeared on our call sheet at the end of the season, I was even written in scenes with him. I asked the Showrunner about this and he admitted to me that the actor had not been fired nor had he gotten HR involved. I was asked to return this season, and promised that "everything was handled." The investigation hadn't even begun and Season 2 had already started filming. I turned it down and I walked. Now is the best time in the world to be a woman and I have a platform so it's time to use my Voice. Strength comes from within. It comes from Above. "Greater is He that is within Me than he that is in the world" ❤️ Une publication partagée par Afton Williamson (@therealaftonw) le 4 Août 2019 à 1 :12 PDT
«Bien que j'en aie parlé au producteur, le harcèlement sexuel dont j'ai été victime n'a jamais été documenté ni rapporté aux ressources humaines», a écrit l'Américaine, ajoutant que le chef des coiffeurs avait finalement été licencié. Afton Williamson a également indiqué qu'elle n'avait été invitée à prendre part à une discussion à propos de ses accusations qu'une seule fois en juin 2019, juste après l'annonce du renouvellement de la série pour une deuxième saison. «Le créateur du feuilleton, deux producteurs, mon agent et un représentant du syndicat des acteurs étaient présents et il a été clair pour tout le monde que mes plaintes n'avaient jamais été communiquées aux producteurs», a-t-elle affirmé.
Alors qu'on avait promis à l'actrice que celui qui l'avait agressée sexuellement allait être viré, il a pu continuer à travailler comme si de rien n'était et Afton a dû jouer des scènes avec lui. «On m'a demandé de revenir pour la saison 2 en me promettant que tout était sous contrôle. L'enquête n'avait même pas commencé et le tournage avait déjà débuté. J'ai refusé et je suis partie», a conclu la comédienne.
Dans un communiqué, la société de production eOne a indiqué qu'elle prenait les accusations d'Afton Williamson au sérieux. «Nous avons ouvert une enquête indépendante. Comme elle est en cours, nous ne trouvons pas approprié de commenter la situation», a dit un porte-parole du studio.
ABC, la chaîne qui diffuse la série, a confirmé qu'une enquête avait été commandée et que la sécurité des environnements de travail était une priorité.
