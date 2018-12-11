Netflix va adapter «Ghost in the Shell» en série

«Ghost in the Shell», film réalisé par Rupert Sanders dans lequel Scarlett Johansson tenait le rôle principal, n'avait pas fait un carton en salles, en 2017. Netflix a pourtant annoncé vendredi dernier qu'il allait plancher sur l'adaptation en série animée des célèbres mangas. Il a écrit sur Twitter qu'il avait confié la réalisation de «Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045» à un tandem formé de Shinji Aramaki («Apple­seed») et de Kenji Kamiyama. Ce dernier avait déjà travaillé sur une précédente série tirée de «Ghost in the Shell».

«Le désir d'explorer la vraie nature de la conscience humaine s'intensifie», a encore écrit Netflix. La diffusion de ce programme est d'ores et déjà prévue pour 2020.

YES, A NEW GHOST IN THE SHELL ANIME IS COMING.Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will be directed by Appleseed's Shinji Aramaki and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex's Kenji Kamiyama. On @Netflix in 2020!*desire to explore the true meaning of human consciousness intensifies* pic.twitter.com/MgKzX2KydQ— NX (@NXOnNetflix) 8 décembre 2018

