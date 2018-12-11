«Ghost in the Shell»

11 décembre 2018 10:18; Act: 11.12.2018 11:49 Print

Netflix va adapter «Ghost in the Shell» en série

En 2017, l'adaptation des mangas sur grand écran n'avait pas rencontré le succès mais cela n'a pas refroidi les ardeurs du mastodonte du streaming.

storybild

Un premier dessin de «Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045» a été diffusé sur Twitter. (photo: Twitter)

Sur ce sujet
Une faute?

«Ghost in the Shell», film réalisé par Rupert Sanders dans lequel Scarlett Johansson tenait le rôle principal, n'avait pas fait un carton en salles, en 2017. Netflix a pourtant annoncé vendredi dernier qu'il allait plancher sur l'adaptation en série animée des célèbres mangas. Il a écrit sur Twitter qu'il avait confié la réalisation de «Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045» à un tandem formé de Shinji Aramaki («Apple­seed») et de Kenji Kamiyama. Ce dernier avait déjà travaillé sur une précédente série tirée de «Ghost in the Shell».

«Le désir d'explorer la vraie nature de la conscience humaine s'intensifie», a encore écrit Netflix. La diffusion de ce programme est d'ores et déjà prévue pour 2020.

(L'essentiel/fec)

Plus de divertissements

Télévision

Martin Weill au pays des illuminés

Télévision

Le journaliste Martin Weill revient en prime time avec une émission qui porte son nom. Thème de ce soir: les nouveaux gourous.

Concours L'essentiel

teaser image

Découvrez notre rubrique concours et jeux et participez en envoyant le mot-clef du concours que vous désirez par SMS au 64646 ou participez gratuitement en remplissant le formulaire!

«Gilets jaunes» en France

Un chroniqueur apprend sa mort dans la presse

«Gilets jaunes» en France

En marge des manifestations des «gilets jaunes», le journaliste Hugo Clément a été blessé. Mais «France Dimanche» l'a carrément enterré.

Netflix

La série «Baby» dans le viseur d'une organisation

Netflix

Très controversé, le nouveau feuilleton de Netflix est loin de faire l'unanimité et est accusé de faire la promotion de la prostitution des mineurs.

Télévision

À 41 ans, Loana «adore être une bimbo»

Télévision

Loana Petrucciani sera au casting de «La Villa des cœurs brisés 4», dès le 17 décembre. L'aventure l’a aidée à reprendre confiance en elle.

«Bauer sucht Frau»

L'aventure s'est terminée pour Danielle

«Bauer sucht Frau»

Le Luxembourg était doublement représenté dans «Bauer sucht Frau». En plus de Guy, les spectateurs ont suivi les aventures de Danielle, avec un agriculteur allemand.