Flash supprimé, le jeu «FarmVille» fait ses adieux

This undated image provided by Zynga shows a screenshot of Farmville 2, announced on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2012. Not Long ago, online games company Zynga looked on pace to unseat much bigger, well-established rivals as it rode the popularity of "FarmVille," the clicking game of virtual cows and real money. But the iPad came along, and more people bought smartphones. People weren't playing Zynga's games on Facebook and computers as much as they used to. (AP Photo/Zynga) (photo: KEYSTONE)