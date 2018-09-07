Dossier
La mode dans tous ses états

Retrouvez dans notre dossier les dernières tendances, tous les défilés à Paris, Milan, Londres ou encore New York. Les bons plans mode, c'est par ici!

Nouvelle tendance

07 septembre 2018 10:51; Act: 07.09.2018 10:52 Print

Des Stan Smith véganes signées Stella McCartney

Adidas a dévoilé la dernière mouture de sa basket iconique. Le modèle a été conçu en collaboration avec la célèbre styliste, pasionaria de la défense des animaux.

Sur ce sujet

L'équipementier allemand Adidas et la créatrice britannique Stella McCartney travaillent main dans la main depuis 2004. Cette fructueuse collaboration a accouché d'un sportswear de qualité désiré par des millions de fashionistas.

Aujourd'hui, elle prend un sens nouveau puisque Stella McCartney signe la première Stan Smith végane, conçue en polyester recyclé. Par ailleurs, un portrait de la styliste orne la languette de la chaussure gauche.

Les précommandes ont été lancées mercredi sur le site d'Adidas et le modèle sera disponible dans certains points de vente dès le 10 septembre.

(L'essentiel)

Plus de lifestyle

Essai auto

Le Série 2 Gran Tourer de BMW évolue

Essai auto

Le Série 2 Gran Tourer, premier monospace à sept places de BMW, a eu droit à un restylage de mi-vie.

Concours L'essentiel

teaser image

Découvrez notre rubrique concours et jeux et participez en envoyant le mot-clef du concours que vous désirez par SMS au 64646 ou participez gratuitement en remplissant le formulaire!

Art en Belgique

Un temple du street art ouvre à Bruxelles

Art en Belgique

Un espace de 5 000 m² entièrement dédié au street art ouvre jeudi, à Bruxelles, avec l'ambition de devenir «une plateforme internationale» de la discipline.

Au Cambodge

Un café à reptiles pour les apprivoiser

Au Cambodge

Un Cambodgien vient d'ouvrir à Phnom Penh un établissement consacré aux reptiles, afin de permettre aux personnes qui en ont peur de les approcher.

Sur Instagram

Elle se fait lyncher à cause de cette photo

Sur Instagram

La photo de la «routine matinale» de cette blogueuse a déclenché une vague de colère sur Instagram. Les internautes ont remarqué que la photo était bidonnée.

Activité physique dans le monde

Un quart des adultes ne bougent pas assez

Activité physique dans le monde

Plus d'1,4 milliard d'hommes et de femmes dans le monde n'ont pas une activité physique suffisante, indique une étude mondiale portant sur l'année 2016.