Des Stan Smith véganes signées Stella McCartney
Adidas a dévoilé la dernière mouture de sa basket iconique. Le modèle a été conçu en collaboration avec la célèbre styliste, pasionaria de la défense des animaux.
L'équipementier allemand Adidas et la créatrice britannique Stella McCartney travaillent main dans la main depuis 2004. Cette fructueuse collaboration a accouché d'un sportswear de qualité désiré par des millions de fashionistas.
Aujourd'hui, elle prend un sens nouveau puisque Stella McCartney signe la première Stan Smith végane, conçue en polyester recyclé. Par ailleurs, un portrait de la styliste orne la languette de la chaussure gauche.
Les précommandes ont été lancées mercredi sur le site d'Adidas et le modèle sera disponible dans certains points de vente dès le 10 septembre.
(L'essentiel)