Le perroquet du youtubeur mangé par son chien

Logan Paul est dans tous ses états. Son perroquet domestique, Maverick, a rendu l'âme. Et comme si cela n'était pas suffisant, le volatile a péri entre les crocs de Ginger The Giant, le mastiff du Tibet du youtubeur.

Logan, 24 ans, a annoncé la triste nouvelle sur Instagram, réseau social sur lequel l'oiseau décédé et le chien géant possèdent également un compte. «Après avoir été à mes côtés tous les jours pendant sept ans, bien avant que je commence à faire des vidéos sur Vine, Maverick est mort pendant que j'étais en Suède. Et par «mort», je veux dire qu'il a été mangé par mon mastiff, qui l'a confondu avec un petit poulet en caoutchouc», a-t-il écrit en légende d'une sélection de photos et de vidéos de la bête à plumes. L'Américain a aussi publié une vidéo de 20 minutes sur YouTube intitulée «RIP Maverick».

Le youtubeur a rendu hommage à son perroquet, rappelant qu'il était l'une de ses sources d'inspiration et son meilleur ami. C'est également Maverick qui avait donné l'idée à Logan Paul de créer la marque de vêtements et d'accessoires Maverick by Logan Paul. «Aussi bizarre que cela puisse paraître, l'héritage de ce petit perroquet vivra bien au-delà de son existence», a conclu le jeune homme.

(L'essentiel/jfa)