RIP Maverick

25 juillet 2019 13:26; Act: 25.07.2019 13:42 Print

Le perroquet du youtubeur mangé par son chien

Maverick, qui était un des animaux de compagnie du youtubeur depuis sept ans, a été confondu avec un poulet en caoutchouc.

Logan Paul est dans tous ses états. Son perroquet domestique, Maverick, a rendu l'âme. Et comme si cela n'était pas suffisant, le volatile a péri entre les crocs de Ginger The Giant, le mastiff du Tibet du youtubeur.

Logan, 24 ans, a annoncé la triste nouvelle sur Instagram, réseau social sur lequel l'oiseau décédé et le chien géant possèdent également un compte. «Après avoir été à mes côtés tous les jours pendant sept ans, bien avant que je commence à faire des vidéos sur Vine, Maverick est mort pendant que j'étais en Suède. Et par «mort», je veux dire qu'il a été mangé par mon mastiff, qui l'a confondu avec un petit poulet en caoutchouc», a-t-il écrit en légende d'une sélection de photos et de vidéos de la bête à plumes. L'Américain a aussi publié une vidéo de 20 minutes sur YouTube intitulée «RIP Maverick».

Voir cette publication sur Instagram
 i hate this post so much and i hate that i have to do this but i believe i owe it to y'all after the years of continuous and relentless support... the iconic @MaverickParrot has died. After being with me every day for 7 years, since before I even started Vine, Maverick passed while I was away in Sweden. And by passed, I mean, he was eaten by my Mastiff, who mistook him for a small rubber chicken. This little bird inspired so much of what I do, he was my best friend, he's the inspiration behind the @MaverickByLoganPaul icon worn proudly by millions of people around the world, and as bizarre as it sounds, this little parrot's legacy will live on FAR beyond his life. I'm not sure where to go from here or how to handle this because it's symbolic to me in so many ways, but for all the Mavericks out there who continue to see life through the lens of possibility, who continue to persevere and embrace their differences, I have never-ending love and optimism for you. Maverick will always be with us in spirit, and he will forever hold the largest piece of my heart. Stay strong & I will too Une publication partagée par Logan Paul (@loganpaul) le 23 Juil. 2019 à 12 :51 PDT

Le youtubeur a rendu hommage à son perroquet, rappelant qu'il était l'une de ses sources d'inspiration et son meilleur ami. C'est également Maverick qui avait donné l'idée à Logan Paul de créer la marque de vêtements et d'accessoires Maverick by Logan Paul. «Aussi bizarre que cela puisse paraître, l'héritage de ce petit perroquet vivra bien au-delà de son existence», a conclu le jeune homme.

Voir cette publication sur Instagram
 i bought a lion puppy @gingerthegiant Une publication partagée par Logan Paul (@loganpaul) le 18 Mai 2019 à 10 :31 PDT

(L'essentiel/jfa)

