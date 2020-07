Cette famille a élu domicile dans un car scolaire

View this post on Instagram

True story! VIPKid is the fastest way we have been able to bring in money without being tied down to a location or schedule that interferes with travel. Two years ago, we wrote it off as something that wouldn't work for us, but Chris made $1146.10 during his first full month. That was with 40 hours of teaching that month. He cut down the number of days he worked in January and he cleared $1,000 in 3 weeks. I love my work, but I also feel a silly for not signing up 2 years ago when we knew we wanted to travel full-time. I listed all of the reasons it wouldn't work out. I listed all of the problems that might happen while I was teaching. I decided that even though it seemed to work for other people, it wouldn't work for me. If you sign up and it doesn't work out, you haven't lost anything. If you sign up and it works out, $1000 in extra income a month could change your life. VIPKid didn't look like a good fit for Chris on paper. He spent 17 years in retail and his teaching experience involved more adults than children. You don't have to look like a good fit to be a good fit though. You don't have to be the over-the-top peppy people on the Youtube videos to succeed at this. Imagine what you could do with $1150 extra dollars next month. We don't have many bills, so we are able to save more. What would you do with it? Check out our VIPKid story highlight to learn more.