Bon appétit!
28 octobre 2019 10:49; Act: 28.10.2019 12:36 Print
Voici le pire burger de l'histoire du sandwich
La chaîne de télévision américaine «CNN» a désigné cet hamburger comme «la pire abomination de l'histoire du sandwich».
Beginning Tuesday, KFC is testing their Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts in the Richmond area for a limited time. https://t.co/uOFHioWfMl— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 17, 2019
Adeptes des régimes, masquez vous les yeux. CNN vient de dévoiler «le pire burger de l'histoire» aux apports nutritionnels pour le moins douteux. La particularité du «Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts»? Le pain est ici remplacé par un donut, comme son nom l'indique.
Comme repas «healthy», on a vu mieux. Et on peine à imaginer la dose de gras procurée par ce repas à 6 dollars (5,40 euros)... Bonne nouvelle pour la santé des résidents, le sandwich en question n'est disponible ni au Luxembourg, ni dans la Grande Région. Pas même en Europe! Il faudra se déplacer à Richmond, Pittsburgh ou Norfolk aux États-Unis pour le goûter. Qu'ils l'aient testé ou pas, les internautes ont, eux, déjà livré leur verdict.
Kentucky Fried chicken just announced a new Chicken and Donut Sandwich. I'm just going to put this out there...I WANT ONE! Sigh....good thing I'm in England. pic.twitter.com/iu3Vrm8nKO— Michael Anderson (@Memory_Control) September 25, 2019
Now Kentucky Fried Chicken is offering fried chicken between 2 glazed donuts. What’s next!? “Maybe they can just shoot you when you walk in the door.” #KFC #kentuckfriedchicken #cardio #hearthealthy pic.twitter.com/jlwNo2Pa5N— Michael Wheels Parise (@Wheelslive) September 18, 2019
Today on What the Hell is This: KFC escalates the finger-lickin’ feud by deploying a new, outlandish creation in three cities across America: the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich. Raise your hand if you insist on paying $6.00 for this.— Tachi (@Tachiada) September 19, 2019
Source: Eater #ChickenSandwichWars pic.twitter.com/VeIP1SrXgH
(th/L'essentiel)