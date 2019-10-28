Voici le pire burger de l'histoire du sandwich

Beginning Tuesday, KFC is testing their Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts in the Richmond area for a limited time.​ https://t.co/uOFHioWfMl — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) September 17, 2019

Adeptes des régimes, masquez vous les yeux. CNN vient de dévoiler «le pire burger de l'histoire» aux apports nutritionnels pour le moins douteux. La particularité du «Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts»? Le pain est ici remplacé par un donut, comme son nom l'indique.

Comme repas «healthy», on a vu mieux. Et on peine à imaginer la dose de gras procurée par ce repas à 6 dollars (5,40 euros)... Bonne nouvelle pour la santé des résidents, le sandwich en question n'est disponible ni au Luxembourg, ni dans la Grande Région. Pas même en Europe! Il faudra se déplacer à Richmond, Pittsburgh ou Norfolk aux États-Unis pour le goûter. Qu'ils l'aient testé ou pas, les internautes ont, eux, déjà livré leur verdict.

Kentucky Fried chicken just announced a new Chicken and Donut Sandwich. I'm just going to put this out there...I WANT ONE! Sigh....good thing I'm in England. pic.twitter.com/iu3Vrm8nKO — Michael Anderson (@Memory_Control) September 25, 2019

Now Kentucky Fried Chicken is offering fried chicken between 2 glazed donuts. What’s next!? “Maybe they can just shoot you when you walk in the door.” #KFC #kentuckfriedchicken #cardio #hearthealthy pic.twitter.com/jlwNo2Pa5N — Michael Wheels Parise (@Wheelslive) September 18, 2019

Today on What the Hell is This: KFC escalates the finger-lickin’ feud by deploying a new, outlandish creation in three cities across America: the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich. Raise your hand if you insist on paying $6.00 for this.

Source: Eater #ChickenSandwichWars pic.twitter.com/VeIP1SrXgH — Tachi (@Tachiada) September 19, 2019

(th/L'essentiel)