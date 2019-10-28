Bon appétit!

28 octobre 2019 10:49; Act: 28.10.2019 12:36 Print

Voici le pire burger de l'histoire du sandwich

La chaîne de télévision américaine «CNN» a désigné cet hamburger comme «la pire abomination de l'histoire du sandwich».

Sur ce sujet
Une faute?

Adeptes des régimes, masquez vous les yeux. CNN vient de dévoiler «le pire burger de l'histoire» aux apports nutritionnels pour le moins douteux. La particularité du «Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts»? Le pain est ici remplacé par un donut, comme son nom l'indique.

Comme repas «healthy», on a vu mieux. Et on peine à imaginer la dose de gras procurée par ce repas à 6 dollars (5,40 euros)... Bonne nouvelle pour la santé des résidents, le sandwich en question n'est disponible ni au Luxembourg, ni dans la Grande Région. Pas même en Europe! Il faudra se déplacer à Richmond, Pittsburgh ou Norfolk aux États-Unis pour le goûter. Qu'ils l'aient testé ou pas, les internautes ont, eux, déjà livré leur verdict.

(th/L'essentiel)

Plus de lifestyle

Océans

Espèce découverte dans la gueule du requin-​​baleine

Océans

Des chercheurs japonais ont déniché une nouvelle espèce de crustacés qui vivent dans la bouche des requins baleine.

Concours L'essentiel

teaser image

Découvrez notre rubrique concours et jeux et participez en envoyant le mot-clef du concours que vous désirez par SMS au 64646 ou participez gratuitement en remplissant le formulaire!

Concours de beauté

Une transsexuelle à Miss France? C'est possible

Concours de beauté

La directrice générale de la société Miss France, Sylvie Tellier, affirme lundi qu'elle ne «s'opposerait pas» à la candidature d'une personne «transsexuelle» au prochain concours en décembre

Environnement

La péniche nettoie le plastique dans les rivières

Environnement

Un aspirateur à plastique flottant a été mis au point par une ONG. Deux de ces engins capables de ramasser 50 tonnes de plastique par jour fonctionnent en Malaisie et en Indonésie.

Expérience scientifique

Ils font éclore les œufs de l'araignée la plus léthale

Expérience scientifique

Une équipe de scientifiques a fait éclore des centaines d’œufs de l'araignée la plus dangereuse pour l'Homme, afin de faire avancer la recherche dans les antivenins.

Un record!

Un whisky de 1926 s'est vendu 1,7 million d'euros

Un record!

Une bouteille du «Saint Graal» du whisky a battu un record aux enchères, à Londres, en partant à 1,45 million de livres, soit près de 1,7 million d'euros.