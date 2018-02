Elle assume ses fesses et sa peau d'orange

Sometimes I like to photoshop my images and see what I’d look like if I was “social media perfect”. You know... those girls you scroll past and think... “HOW!?!?” Which do you prefer? Swipe right???? Wearing @MOANA_BIKINI, back wrinkles, cellulite, and eczema Care factor - 0

