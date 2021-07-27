En Grèce
Un incendie «incontrôlable» aux portes d'Athènes
Un incendie de forêt s'est déclaré mardi matin au pied du mont Penteli, dans la banlieue nord d'Athènes, où il menaçait des habitations.
Firefighters tackle forest blaze near homes in eastern Attica https://t.co/1qYLF0BbhA pic.twitter.com/o3ZPycgfEs— Kathimerini English Edition (@ekathimerini) July 27, 2021
«Le feu est incontrôlable», a indiqué à la radio Skai Yannis Kalafatelis, le maire de Dionysos, une des localités touchées par l'incendie.
#BREAKING— Sarwar (@ferozwala) July 27, 2021
Forest fire threatens suburbs north of #Athens: firefighters #Greece #AFP #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/jwE5LovknQ
(L'essentiel/AFP)