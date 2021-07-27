En Grèce

Un incendie «incontrôlable» aux portes d'Athènes

Un incendie de forêt s'est déclaré mardi matin au pied du mont Penteli, dans la banlieue nord d'Athènes, où il menaçait des habitations.

«Le feu est incontrôlable», a indiqué à la radio Skai Yannis Kalafatelis, le maire de Dionysos, une des localités touchées par l'incendie.

... Plus d'infos à venir...

(L'essentiel/AFP)

