Virée du fitness car sa tenue «perturbe les mecs»
Une jeune femme a été priée de quitter la salle de sport où elle s'entraînait, à cause de sa tenue jugée inappropriée.
Après sa mésaventure, Marny a décidé de changer de club de sport. (photo: Twitter)
«Couvrez ce sein, que je ne saurais voir. Par de pareils objets les âmes sont blessées, et cela fait venir de coupables pensées.» Un adage signé Molière, dont une jeune étudiante en droit a fait les frais mardi 22 janvier dans une salle de fitness de Constance.
Sauf que dans son cas, aucun sein ni autres «attributs défendus» ne dépassaient de sa tenue de sport. Marny, 22 ans, a donc été passablement choquée lorsque sa coach s'est approchée d'elle pour lui faire remarquer qu'elle ne «pouvait pas s'entraîner comme ça», sous prétexte que son t-shirt «perturbait la gent masculine».
just got kicked out of my gym, because my clothes were to "revealing" (see photo) and were confusing the men in the gym. What century are we in again? So sad. pic.twitter.com/VLreFdLJg4— mayreads (@may_reads) 22 janvier 2019
Relayé par des centaines d'internautes, son tweet a provoqué un véritable tollé sur la toile et suscité l'indignation générale.
Girl I can see your ankles pic.twitter.com/swfnpy5MXg— Katie Charlwood (@BoyGeeksGirl) 23 janvier 2019
That's too revealing? Do you live in mormon country or something? The only way that is too revealing is by the standards of 100 years ago.— Kris Viking (@MrKrisViking) 23 janvier 2019
This my gym outfit they'd probably call the police pic.twitter.com/njx6ZGR6pW— Oshun (@OshunisToya) 26 janvier 2019
Ah, yes. Sometimes I forget the ideal outfit for a workout pic.twitter.com/eu7sNwwanb— Son of a Dragun (@SonofaDragun) 24 janvier 2019
Excuse me but what?! This is inexcusable! What gym was it? Seriously I would complain this is total bullshit. I'm actually failing at articulating myself very well on here I'm so angry pic.twitter.com/Y1jgLILVVg— Emma Wright (@ACupOfBooks174) 22 janvier 2019
Malgré les encouragements des twittos à porter plainte et à dénoncer le fitness en question, Marny a expliqué à Metro.co qu'elle n'en ferait rien et qu'elle changerait simplement de club de sport.
2. As much as everyone wants me to name and shame the gym, I have thought about it for a long time and I'm not gonna do it. My one goal was for people to actually see that these things still happen today and that it's important to pay attention to that.— mayreads (@may_reads) 25 janvier 2019
