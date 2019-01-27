En Allemagne

27 janvier 2019 13:57; Act: 27.01.2019 16:59 Print

Virée du fitness car sa tenue «perturbe les mecs»

Une jeune femme a été priée de quitter la salle de sport où elle s'entraînait, à cause de sa tenue jugée inappropriée.

storybild

Après sa mésaventure, Marny a décidé de changer de club de sport. (photo: Twitter)

Sur ce sujet
Une faute?

«Couvrez ce sein, que je ne saurais voir. Par de pareils objets les âmes sont blessées, et cela fait venir de coupables pensées.» Un adage signé Molière, dont une jeune étudiante en droit a fait les frais mardi 22 janvier dans une salle de fitness de Constance.

Sauf que dans son cas, aucun sein ni autres «attributs défendus» ne dépassaient de sa tenue de sport. Marny, 22 ans, a donc été passablement choquée lorsque sa coach s'est approchée d'elle pour lui faire remarquer qu'elle ne «pouvait pas s'entraîner comme ça», sous prétexte que son t-shirt «perturbait la gent masculine».

Relayé par des centaines d'internautes, son tweet a provoqué un véritable tollé sur la toile et suscité l'indignation générale.

Malgré les encouragements des twittos à porter plainte et à dénoncer le fitness en question, Marny a expliqué à Metro.co qu'elle n'en ferait rien et qu'elle changerait simplement de club de sport.

(L'essentiel/dri)

Plus d'international

Événement à Bruxelles

Une marche pour le climat a réuni 70 000 personnes

Événement à Bruxelles

Environ 70 000 personnes se sont mobilisées dimanche à Bruxelles, en Belgique, lors de la Marche européenne pour le Climat, trois jours après un rassemblement similaire.

Avion disparu

Cardiff City aurait gelé le transfert de Sala

Avion disparu

Le club de Cardiff City qui venait d'acquérir Emiliano Sala aurait décidé de retarder le versement des indemnités de transfert, suite à la disparition du joueur.

Concours L'essentiel

teaser image

Découvrez notre rubrique concours et jeux et participez en envoyant le mot-clef du concours que vous désirez par SMS au 64646 ou participez gratuitement en remplissant le formulaire!

Émotion en Espagne

Le petit Julen a été enterré à côté de son frère

Émotion en Espagne

Le garçon de deux ans qui a été retrouvé mort samedi dans le sud de l'Espagne après 13 jours de recherche a été inhumé dimanche à Malaga.

Accueil de migrants

Salvini veut juger les sauveteurs de migrants

Accueil de migrants

Le ministre italien de l'Intérieur a menacé de porter plainte contre l'équipage du bateau qui a porté secours à 47 migrants en mer Méditerranée.

En Russie

Une parade pour les 75 ans du siège de Leningrad

En Russie

La Russie a commémoré en grandes pompes dimanche le 75e anniversaire de la fin du siège de Leningrad. L'événement a suscité une certaine polémique.