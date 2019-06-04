Photo flippante
«Voilà à quoi ressemblent mes cauchemars»
Une étrange photo montrant Ivanka Trump et son mari Jared Kushner derrière une fenêtre de Buckingham Palace a inspiré les internautes.
Donald Trump a été reçu en grande pompe par la reine Elizabeth II, lundi à Buckingham Palace. Lors de cette cérémonie d'accueil, la fille du président américain et son époux sont restés en retrait, observant la scène depuis une fenêtre du palais. Un photographe a immortalisé le couple, le visage impassible, l'air absent.
Certains internautes ont vu dans cette image étrange un parallèle avec le film «Shining», l'adaptation du roman de Stephen King signée Stanley Kubrick. D'autres se sont crus dans un film d'horreur ou alors en plein cauchemar.
«Je ne savais pas qu'ils faisaient un remake de «Shining»! Terrifiant!»
I didn't know they were remaking The Shining! Terrifying! #IvankaTrump #Trump pic.twitter.com/6UOV2Egwl4— Meredith Lee (@meralee727) 3 juin 2019
«Je vois que les jumelles flippantes de «Shining» sont de retour, à l'âge adulte»
I see the creepy twins from The Shining have been given a grown up reboot https://t.co/2jjfWDcRo8— Eduardo M. Freyre the 1st (@whtbllnking) 4 juin 2019
«C'est comme «Shining», mais en bien plus flippant»
It's like The Shining only way scarier https://t.co/SIVAn2dHci— Nitty-Gritty-Litty (@juliegray22) 4 juin 2019
«On dirait une scène du film «Les Autres»
Looks like a scene from The Others... (Ivanka Trump and her Husband pictured at Buckingham Palace today - terrifying). #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/9OTIE7kCf9— Nina Parker (@NinaParker) 3 juin 2019
«Cette photo de Jared Kushner et Ivanka Trump en train de regarder Donald et Melania être accueillis à Buckingham Palace, c'est exactement ce à quoi ressemblent mes cauchemars»
This photo of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Tr*mp watching Donald and Melania be welcomed to Buckingham Palace is what my actual nightmares look like. #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/0lh0gfa8bI— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) 3 juin 2019
pic.twitter.com/fZM6NNaDn3— Charon Ferry Co #FBPE (@GusOfSudbury) 4 juin 2019
I added the photo of Jared and Ivanka looking out the window to a collage of V.C. Andrews novel covers and honestly it blends in really well. pic.twitter.com/DKDTSMiPwg— Geraldine (@everywhereist) 4 juin 2019
«Tout le monde tweete cette photo d'Ivanka et Jared à la fenêtre et tout ce à quoi je peux penser, c'est à ça»
Everybody keeps tweeting the window picture of Ivanka and Jared and all I can think of is this. pic.twitter.com/aXXz107xph— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) 4 juin 2019
