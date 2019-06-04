Photo flippante

04 juin 2019 21:25; Act: 04.06.2019 21:29 Print

«Voilà à quoi ressemblent mes cauchemars»

Une étrange photo montrant Ivanka Trump et son mari Jared Kushner derrière une fenêtre de Buckingham Palace a inspiré les internautes.

Sur ce sujet
Une faute?

Donald Trump a été reçu en grande pompe par la reine Elizabeth II, lundi à Buckingham Palace. Lors de cette cérémonie d'accueil, la fille du président américain et son époux sont restés en retrait, observant la scène depuis une fenêtre du palais. Un photographe a immortalisé le couple, le visage impassible, l'air absent.

Certains internautes ont vu dans cette image étrange un parallèle avec le film «Shining», l'adaptation du roman de Stephen King signée Stanley Kubrick. D'autres se sont crus dans un film d'horreur ou alors en plein cauchemar.

«Je ne savais pas qu'ils faisaient un remake de «Shining»! Terrifiant!»

«Je vois que les jumelles flippantes de «Shining» sont de retour, à l'âge adulte»

«C'est comme «Shining», mais en bien plus flippant»

«On dirait une scène du film «Les Autres»

«Cette photo de Jared Kushner et Ivanka Trump en train de regarder Donald et Melania être accueillis à Buckingham Palace, c'est exactement ce à quoi ressemblent mes cauchemars»

«Tout le monde tweete cette photo d'Ivanka et Jared à la fenêtre et tout ce à quoi je peux penser, c'est à ça»

(L'essentiel/joc)

Plus d'international

Accident à Venise

Un passager filme le navire qui percute le quai

Accident à Venise

Un bateau de croisière géant victime d'une panne de moteur a suscité la panique dimanche à Venise. Un passager a filmé l'accident depuis le pont du paquebot.

Concours L'essentiel

teaser image

Découvrez notre rubrique concours et jeux et participez en envoyant le mot-clef du concours que vous désirez par SMS au 64646 ou participez gratuitement en remplissant le formulaire!

Visite à Londres

Donald Trump fait miroiter un accord commercial

Visite à Londres

En visite à Londres, le président américain a promis qu'un accord de commerce entre les deux pays serait rapidement signé, après la sortie du Royaume-Uni de l'UE.

Espagne

La justice suspend l'exhumation de Franco

Espagne

La Cour suprême espagnole a décidé ce mardi de suspendre à titre conservatoire, l'exhumation de la dépouille du dictateur, Francisco Franco, de son mausolée.

Naufrage en Hongrie

Deux nouveaux corps retrouvés dans le Danube

Naufrage en Hongrie

Le bilan du naufrage de mercredi dans le Danube, à Budapest, est désormais de neuf morts, après la découverte de deux nouveaux corps.

En Allemagne

«Serviable, drôle» et tueur en série impitoyable

En Allemagne

Le verdict dans le procès de l'infirmier qui aurait tué jusqu'à 200 patients sera rendu jeudi, en Allemagne.