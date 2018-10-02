Distinction

Le Nobel de physique attribué à trois chercheurs

Le prix Nobel de physique a été décerné à Arthur Ashkin (États-Unis), Gérard Mourou (France) et Donna Strickland (Canada) pour leurs travaux sur les lasers.

Le prix récompense pour moitié l'Américain Arthur Ashkin et pour l'autre moitié Gérard Mourou et la Canadienne Donna Strickland. (photo: AFP/Hanna Franzen)

Les lauréats ont été distingués pour leurs recherches sur les lasers qui ont permis de développer des outils utilisés dans l'industrie et la médecine. Le prix récompense pour moitié l'Américain Arthur Ashkin et pour l'autre moitié Gérard Mourou et la Canadienne Donna Strickland.

