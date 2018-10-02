Le Nobel de physique attribué à trois chercheurs

Les lauréats ont été distingués pour leurs recherches sur les lasers qui ont permis de développer des outils utilisés dans l'industrie et la médecine. Le prix récompense pour moitié l'Américain Arthur Ashkin et pour l'autre moitié Gérard Mourou et la Canadienne Donna Strickland.

BREAKING NEWS⁰The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the #NobelPrize in Physics 2018 “for groundbreaking inventions in the field of laser physics” with one half to Arthur Ashkin and the other half jointly to Gérard Mourou and Donna Strickland. pic.twitter.com/PK08SnUslK