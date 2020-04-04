Royaume-Uni

04 avril 2020

Keir Starmer succède à Jeremy Corbyn au Labour

Le centriste et europhile Keir Starmer a été élu ce samedi à la tête du Parti travailliste britannique.



Keir Starmer (à g.) prend la succession de Jeremy Corbyn chez les travaillistes. (photo: AFP/ben Stansall)

Keir Starmer succède au radical Jeremy Corbyn, avec pour défi de relancer la principale formation d'opposition, affaiblie et divisée, en pleine crise du coronavirus.

«Félicitations à @Keir_Starmer, le nouveau chef du Labour», a tweeté le parti en annonçant la victoire de cet ancien avocat de 57 ans et responsable depuis trois ans du Brexit pour les travaillistes, qui faisait figure de favori.

À peine élu, le nouveau chef du Parti travailliste a présenté ses «excuses» pour l'antisémitisme au sein de sa formation.

(L'essentiel/afp)

