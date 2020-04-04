Royaume-Uni
Keir Starmer succède à Jeremy Corbyn au Labour
Le centriste et europhile Keir Starmer a été élu ce samedi à la tête du Parti travailliste britannique.
Keir Starmer (à g.) prend la succession de Jeremy Corbyn chez les travaillistes. (photo: AFP/ben Stansall)
Keir Starmer succède au radical Jeremy Corbyn, avec pour défi de relancer la principale formation d'opposition, affaiblie et divisée, en pleine crise du coronavirus.
«Félicitations à @Keir_Starmer, le nouveau chef du Labour», a tweeté le parti en annonçant la victoire de cet ancien avocat de 57 ans et responsable depuis trois ans du Brexit pour les travaillistes, qui faisait figure de favori.
À peine élu, le nouveau chef du Parti travailliste a présenté ses «excuses» pour l'antisémitisme au sein de sa formation.
It’s the honour and privilege of my life to be elected as Leader of the Labour Party.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 4, 2020
I will lead this great party into a new era, with confidence and hope, so that when the time comes, we can serve our country again – in government. pic.twitter.com/F4X088FTYY
