Bataille judiciaire car la voisine nourrissait le chat

Forget Brexit, Megxit and all the other boring stories. This is the best news story of the day. Which is why ⁦@thetimes⁩ news desk put 2 (!) top reporters on it. Sadly neither ⁦@Effy_Yeomans⁩ nor ⁦@HShukman⁩ got the quote that mattered https://t.co/DttkmzMoMj