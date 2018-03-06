Washington
07 mars 2018 12:09; Act: 07.03.2018 12:31 Print
Michelle Obama craque pour une petite fan
Parker, 2 ans, est restée bouche bée devant le portrait de l'ex-First Lady à la National Portrait Gallery. Son image a fait le buzz et lui a permis de rencontrer son idole.
La petite fille est restée bouche bée. (photo: Facebook)
La bouche entrouverte, la petite Parker, 2 ans, s'est arrêtée devant le portrait que l'artiste Amy Sherald a réalisé de l'ex-First Lady, Michelle Obama, à la National Portrait Gallery de Washington. Au point que sa mère n'a jamais pu la prendre en photo car la fillette n'a jamais voulu se retourner face caméra, nous apprend Paris Match, qui relaie une information du Washington Post.
C'est un visiteur qui a pris cette photo et l'a postée sur son compte afin de retrouver la mère de la fillette. Ce post est devenu viral et a été partagé plus de 34 000 fois. Vingt-quatre mille utilisateurs l'ont «aimé». L'histoire est parvenue aux oreilles de l'ex-First Lady elle-même, qui a mis trois smileys avec des cœurs à la place des yeux en réponse à la publication de l'artiste ayant réalisé son portrait. Elle a ensuite pris contact avec la famille de la petite fille et a passé du temps avec sa petite fan. Elle a même dansé avec Parker (voir ci-dessous).
La photo de la maman de la petite fille postée sur Instagram par Amy Sherald, l'artiste qui a peint le portrait
Feeling all the feels. ? When I look at this picture I think back to my first field trip in elementary school to a museum. I had only seen paintings in encyclopedias up to that point in my life. There was a show up of work by painter @thebobartlett whose work still inspires me to this day. There was a painting of a black man standing in front of a house. I don't remember a lot about my childhood, but I do have a few emotional memories etched into my mind forever and seeing that painting of a man that looked like he could be my father stopped me dead in my tracks. This was my first time seeing real paintings that weren't in a book and also weren't painted in another century. I didn't realize that none of them had me in them until I saw that painting of Bo's. I knew I wanted to be an artist already, but seeing that painting made me realize that I could. What dreams may come? #representationmattersUne publication partagée par Amy Sherald (@asherald) le 2 Mars 2018 à 8 :01 PST
(L'essentiel/NXP)