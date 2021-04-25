Aux États-Unis

25 avril 2021

Un homme tué par la police à Hollywood

Des policiers ont abattu samedi à Hollywood un homme vêtu d'un gilet pare-balles, qui avait percuté un véhicule de police en fait marche arrière au volant de sa voiture.

A LAPD police officer stands at the corner of Fairfax Avenue and Sunset Boulevard where a body covered in a white sheet lies on the pavement in Los Angeles on April 24, 2021 in what appears to be an officer-involved shooting. - On the evening of the shooting the LAPD official twitter account read: There has been an Officer-Involved Shooting on Sunset Blvd. near Fairfax in Hollywood Division. Around 2:35 p.m. officers were heading to a radio call with their lights and sirens on when a car pulled in front of them, stopped suddenly and reversed into the police car. The driver of the car exited, was wearing body armor, and had his right hand concealed behind him. He moved toward the officers who had exited their patrol car. He counted "3, 2, 1" and began to move his arm to the front of his body, at which time there was an officer involved shooting. The man was struck by gunfire and pronounced deceased at scene. Force Investigation Division detectives are on scene conducting interviews and gathering evidence. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (photo: AFP/Valerie Macon)

Des policiers américains ont abattu samedi à Hollywood un homme vêtu d'un gilet pare-balles qui avait percuté un véhicule de police en fait marche arrière au volant de sa voiture, a annoncé la police de Los Angeles (ouest des Etats-Unis). Les policiers répondaient à un appel lorsqu'une voiture s'est arrêtée devant leur véhicule sur Sunset Boulevard, a freiné puis reculé pour lui rentrer dedans, a expliqué sur Twitter la police de la ville.

«Le conducteur de la voiture est sorti, il portait un gilet pare-balles et avait la main droite cachée derrière lui», selon la police. «Il s'est avancé vers (les policiers) qui étaient sortis de leur véhicule de patrouille. Il a compté +3, 2, 1+ et commencé à bouger son bras vers l'avant», la police a alors ouvert le feu. L'homme a été touché par balle et déclaré mort sur place.

Le célèbre Sunset Boulevard a été temporairement fermé à la circulation. Un corps recouvert d'un drap blanc gisait sur la chaussée près d'un véhicule noir dont une vitre latérale du côté du conducteur avait volé en éclats, pouvait-on voir sur des photographies. Des enquêteurs spécialisés de la police se sont rendus sur place pour tenter d'éclaircir les circonstances de l'incident, a précisé la police de Los Angeles.



