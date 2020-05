«J'ai appuyé un oreiller contre le visage de mon fils»

⛔️❌Cevher Toktas, soccer player for the Bursa Yildirim Spor confesses to killing his 5-year-old son Kasim with #covid 19.



"I suffocated him, I never loved him.“I put a pillow on the head of my son, who was lying on his back, and I pressed for fifteen minutes without stopping. pic.twitter.com/Rklx7ZbLh1