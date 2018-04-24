États-Unis

24 avril 2018 07:25; Act: 24.04.2018 07:28 Print

Le tireur nu de Nashville a été arrêté

Un homme de 29 ans a été placé en détention près de Nashville. Il avait tué quatre personnes dans un restaurant dimanche.

storybild

Le suspect Travis R

Sur ce sujet

Le tireur qui a tué quatre personnes la veille avec un fusil semi-automatique dans un restaurant près de Nashville, aux États-Unis, a été interpellé, a annoncé la police lundi en début d'après-midi.

Le suspect Travis R., 29 ans, «est en détention. Arrêté il y a quelques instants», a tweeté la police de Nashville. L'homme était sous le coup de mandats d'arrêt pour meurtres après avoir tiré sur les clients du restaurant ouvert 24 heures sur 24 à Antioch, au sud-est de Nashville, à 3h25 dimanche. Trois personnes sont mortes sur le coup et une autre à l'hôpital, deux personnes ont également été blessées.

(L'essentiel/afp)

Plus d'international

Au Mexique

Trois étudiants tués et dissous dans de l'acide

Au Mexique

Les autorités mexicaines ont révélé que les trois étudiants portés disparus depuis plus d'un mois avaient été tués par un groupe criminel.

Aide humanitaire

L'UE et l'ONU de nouveau au chevet de la Syrie

Aide humanitaire

Quatre-vingt cinq pays, les ONG humanitaires et agences de l'ONU se réunissent ce mardi pour une conférence des donateurs en faveur de la population syrienne.

Concours L'essentiel

teaser image

Découvrez notre rubrique concours et jeux et participez en envoyant le mot-clef du concours que vous désirez par SMS au 64646 ou participez gratuitement en remplissant le formulaire!

Aux États-Unis

L'ex-​​président George Bush a été hospitalisé

Aux États-Unis

George H. W. Bush, âgé de 93 ans, a été emmené à l'hôpital dimanche pour une infection, quelques heures après l'enterrement de sa femme Barbara.

Chine

L'incendie d'un karaoké a fait au moins 18 morts

Chine

Un bar-karaoké du sud de la Chine a été le théâtre d'un incendie qui a fait au moins 18 morts. La piste criminelle n'est pas écartée.

Newsletter

L'essentiel de l'actualité dans votre boîte mail

teaser image

Abonnez-vous à notre lettre quotidienne et recevez l'essentiel des informations luxembourgeoises, internationales, sportives et people, du lundi au vendredi.