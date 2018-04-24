États-Unis
Le tireur nu de Nashville a été arrêté
Un homme de 29 ans a été placé en détention près de Nashville. Il avait tué quatre personnes dans un restaurant dimanche.
Le tireur qui a tué quatre personnes la veille avec un fusil semi-automatique dans un restaurant près de Nashville, aux États-Unis, a été interpellé, a annoncé la police lundi en début d'après-midi.
Le suspect Travis R., 29 ans, «est en détention. Arrêté il y a quelques instants», a tweeté la police de Nashville. L'homme était sous le coup de mandats d'arrêt pour meurtres après avoir tiré sur les clients du restaurant ouvert 24 heures sur 24 à Antioch, au sud-est de Nashville, à 3h25 dimanche. Trois personnes sont mortes sur le coup et une autre à l'hôpital, deux personnes ont également été blessées.
