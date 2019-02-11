À Hawaï

13 février 2019

Chutes de neige inouïes sur un parc hawaïen

Selon les autorités hawaïennes, ce serait la première fois que la neige tombe aussi près de la mer sur l'île de Maui à ce jour.

Des chutes de neiges inédites se sont abattues sur l'archipel d'Hawaï ces derniers jours. Ce serait la première fois qu'elle atteint une aussi basse altitude. Jusqu'à aujourd'hui, de la neige avait été constatée à 2 286 mètres en 1952, la plus basse altitude enregistrée.

Ces derniers jours, elle est tombée sur le parc de Polipoli, qui se trouve à 1 889 mètres. Les chutes de neige sont ordinaires sur les volcans de Mauna Loa et Mauna Kea, explique The Weather Channel.

View this post on Instagram

After seeing a video of the snow up in Poli Poli on social media, I decided to take a sudden, spontaneous, impromptu, spur of the moment trip up to check it out. Apparently so did about a thousand other people, lol. It was total chaos, most people I’ve ever seen up there. The traffic was insane. But I did manage to see and get a handful of Maui snow for the first time, (well it was actually slush and most of the snow had already melted but whateverz), scrambled in the mud and also saw some cool shit on the way home, like a fallen tree on the road and a boat beached on the beach in Kihei. Maui No Ka Oi!???? #mauisnow#mauinokaoi#polipoli#waiohuli#fuckincold#globalwarming#solomission#hilife#808life#sundayfunday#stormydays#mauinokaoi#hawaii#aloha

A post shared by Follow @mauiskimmers on Insta (@squidlipz) on

Hawaï n'a pas été la seule destination avec un tapis blanc. Il a neigé également à Las Vegas, une première depuis décembre 2015.

(mm/L'essentiel)

