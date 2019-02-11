À Hawaï
Chutes de neige inouïes sur un parc hawaïen
Selon les autorités hawaïennes, ce serait la première fois que la neige tombe aussi près de la mer sur l'île de Maui à ce jour.
Snow in our State Park? ⛄️❄️ Now that’s a first! . Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area on Maui was blanketed in snow this weekend during a powerful winter storm. At 6,200 feet, this may be the lowest elevation at which snow has been recorded in Hawai’i. . Video: Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area; mahalo Kimberly Espania. . #doyouwannabuildasnowman #winterstorm #polipoli #polipolistatepark #maui #snow #hawaiistateparks #optoutside #hawaiidlnrInfographies Comment se forme la neige?
Des chutes de neiges inédites se sont abattues sur l'archipel d'Hawaï ces derniers jours. Ce serait la première fois qu'elle atteint une aussi basse altitude. Jusqu'à aujourd'hui, de la neige avait été constatée à 2 286 mètres en 1952, la plus basse altitude enregistrée.
Ces derniers jours, elle est tombée sur le parc de Polipoli, qui se trouve à 1 889 mètres. Les chutes de neige sont ordinaires sur les volcans de Mauna Loa et Mauna Kea, explique The Weather Channel.
“The Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of State Parks reports that for perhaps the first time in modern recorded history, snow has fallen in a Hawai‘i state park. Polipoli State Park on Maui was blanketed with snow this weekend. It could also be the lowest elevation snow ever recorded in the state. Polipoli is at 6,200 feet elevation.” • • There is NO SNOW at Polipoli today 2/11/19 - However, there is still snow at the summit of Haleakalā. New images from this morning 2/11, posted in My Story. • • : @maxim.illi of snow at #polipoli on 2/10/19 at 3pm #haleakala #mauisnow #mauinow #mauinews #bigislandnow
After seeing a video of the snow up in Poli Poli on social media, I decided to take a sudden, spontaneous, impromptu, spur of the moment trip up to check it out. Apparently so did about a thousand other people, lol. It was total chaos, most people I’ve ever seen up there. The traffic was insane. But I did manage to see and get a handful of Maui snow for the first time, (well it was actually slush and most of the snow had already melted but whateverz), scrambled in the mud and also saw some cool shit on the way home, like a fallen tree on the road and a boat beached on the beach in Kihei. Maui No Ka Oi!???? #mauisnow#mauinokaoi#polipoli#waiohuli#fuckincold#globalwarming#solomission#hilife#808life#sundayfunday#stormydays#mauinokaoi#hawaii#aloha
Hawaï n'a pas été la seule destination avec un tapis blanc. Il a neigé également à Las Vegas, une première depuis décembre 2015.
It's doing the thing! (video) #snow #Vegas #VegasWeather #NVwx pic.twitter.com/EgcKVDq6qq— Caleb Steele (@caleb_steele) 11. Februar 2019
It's doing the thing! (photos) #snow #Vegas #VegasWeather #NVwx pic.twitter.com/CvctkEPsFY— Caleb Steele (@caleb_steele) 11. Februar 2019
