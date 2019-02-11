Chutes de neige inouïes sur un parc hawaïen

View this post on Instagram

Snow in our State Park? ⛄️❄️ Now that’s a first! . Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area on Maui was blanketed in snow this weekend during a powerful winter storm. At 6,200 feet, this may be the lowest elevation at which snow has been recorded in Hawai’i. . Video: Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area; mahalo Kimberly Espania. . #doyouwannabuildasnowman #winterstorm #polipoli #polipolistatepark #maui #snow #hawaiistateparks #optoutside #hawaiidlnr