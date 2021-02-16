Météo

16 février 2021 14:05; Act: 16.02.2021 14:04 Print

Une tornade fait au moins trois morts aux États-​​Unis

Au moins trois personnes ont été tuées et une dizaine d'autres blessées par le passage lundi soir d'une tornade dans l'État américain de la Caroline du Nord.

Tandis qu'une bonne partie du reste des États-Unis était touchée par une vague de grand froid, la tornade a frappé le sud de cet État du sud-est, notamment les zones côtières. «Pour l'instant, il y a trois morts confirmés et dix blessés confirmés», ont précisé les services de secours du comté de Brunswick.

Une cinquantaine d'habitations ont été endommagées, des câbles électriques coupés, ont-ils ajouté dans un communiqué. Des photos publiées sur les réseaux sociaux montraient des arbres arrachés, des véhicules et des maisons détruits.

Le retour à la normale «passera par un long processus», a déclaré le shérif local John Ingram. De nombreux autres États américains faisaient face mardi à une vague de froid venue de l'Arctique, qui a fait chuter les températures à des niveaux record, jusqu'au Texas.

(L'essentiel/afp)

