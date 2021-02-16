Une tornade fait au moins trois morts aux États-​​Unis

At least three people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when a tornado hit a costal town in southeastern North Carolina, officials said early Tuesday.https://t.co/mMPKCDcQLh — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 16, 2021

Tandis qu'une bonne partie du reste des États-Unis était touchée par une vague de grand froid, la tornade a frappé le sud de cet État du sud-est, notamment les zones côtières. «Pour l'instant, il y a trois morts confirmés et dix blessés confirmés», ont précisé les services de secours du comté de Brunswick.

Une cinquantaine d'habitations ont été endommagées, des câbles électriques coupés, ont-ils ajouté dans un communiqué. Des photos publiées sur les réseaux sociaux montraient des arbres arrachés, des véhicules et des maisons détruits.

Le retour à la normale «passera par un long processus», a déclaré le shérif local John Ingram. De nombreux autres États américains faisaient face mardi à une vague de froid venue de l'Arctique, qui a fait chuter les températures à des niveaux record, jusqu'au Texas.

Tornado tears through parts of North Carolina and traps people in homes https://t.co/MRwHKAyju6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 16, 2021

Ugh...on the warm side of the powerhouse storm that brought snow and ice from Texas to the Northeast and historic cold in its wake, strong tornado kills at least 3 in North Carolina, about 40 miles southwest of Wilmington near SC border: https://t.co/solMbWm9Tx — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) February 16, 2021

Severe winter weather is creating havoc from coast to coast. The South has been brought to a standstill by rare winter weather, and a deadly tornado struck in North Carolina overnight. @BreakingChesky has the latest. pic.twitter.com/fJleahlab6 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 16, 2021

(L'essentiel/afp)