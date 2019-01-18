Hawaï
Des plongeurs nagent avec un requin blanc
Une équipe de plongeurs a nagé à côté d'une femelle requin blanc de six mètres de long au large d'Hawaï.
La plongeuse avec la femelle requin blanc. (photo: @oceannramsey)
Un gigantesque requin blanc, parmi les plus grands jamais signalés, a été aperçu au large des côtes d'Hawaï par une équipe de plongeurs, qui se sont payé le luxe de nager aux côtés de ce redoutable prédateur.
La femelle de quelque six mètres de long (qui porte des marques similaires à «Deep Blue», l'un des plus grands requins blancs recensés) est apparue sans prévenir mardi, pour se joindre à d'autres squales en train de se repaître d'une carcasse de cachalot flottant près de l'île d'Oahu.
«On a vu quelques (requins tigres) et elle est arrivée, et tous les autres requins se sont éparpillés. C'est alors qu'elle a commencé à se frotter contre le bateau», a raconté Ocean Ramsey, l'une des plongeuses, au journal Honolulu Star Adviser. «C'était juste un beau gros et gentil colosse qui voulait utiliser notre bateau pour se gratter», explique Mme Ramsey, plongeuse professionnelle et spécialiste des requins, pour la protection desquels elle milite. Elle a nagé avec la femelle «une bonne partie de la journée» et pris des clichés saisissants de la rencontre.
Selon la plongeuse, le requin, qui doit être âgé d'au moins 50 ans et peser environ 2,5 tonnes, était «étonnamment large» et peut-être en gestation. Il est assez rare de rencontrer des grands requins blancs (Carcharodon carcharias) à Hawaï, où les eaux sont trop chaudes à leur goût.
Voir cette publication sur InstagramI waited quietly, patiently, observing as she swam up to the dead sperm whale carcass and then slowly to me passing close enough I gently put my hand out to maintain a small space so her girth could pass. I know some people criticize touch but what some don't realize is that sometimes sharks seek touch, she swam away escorted by two rough-toothed dolphins who danced around her over to one of my @oneoceandiving shark research vessels and proceeded to use it as a scratching post, passing up feeding for another need. I wish more people would have a connection with sharks and the natural world, because then they would understand that it's not petting sharks or pushing them off to maintain a respectable space that is hurting sharks (because trust me if she didn't like being pet she can handle and communicate ?) it's the wasteful and cruel practice of grabbing and catching sharks to cut off their fins (which slowly kills them) for #sharkfinsoup in a process called #sharkfinning or the wasteful #sharkfishing or #sharksportfishing If it bothers you that I touched the shark please click on one of the hashtags above and leave them a negative comment first ? #HelpSaveSharks #SpreadAwareness #FinBanNow #bansharkfinning #Sharkfin Vid shot on my @gopro #gopro3000 #goproforacause out with @oneoceandiving with @juansharks ?? @mermaid_kayleigh ? @camgrantphotography ?? @forrest.in.focus ? @oneoceanresearch @oneoceanglobal @waterinspired @oneoceansharks @oneoceanhawaii @oneoceaneducation #savetheocean #sharktouch #touchingsharks #oneoceanteam #discoversharks #discoverocean #greatwhitesharkinhawaii #freedivingwithsharks #whitesharkhawaii #deadwhalehawaii #dolphinsandsharks #?? #Hawaii #sharka Une publication partagée par Ocean Ramsey #OceanRamsey (@oceanramsey) le 16 Janv. 2019 à 4 :56 PST
(L'essentiel/afp)