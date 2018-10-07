États-Unis

Du coup, Trump se dit moins fan de Taylor Swift

Le président américain a indiqué lundi, qu'il aimait la musique de la popstar «environ 25% de moins», car elle a apporté son soutien à des candidats démocrates au Congrès.

Taylor Swift appelle à voter pour les démocrates. (photo: Instagram)

La jeune femme a fait savoir dimanche sur son compte Instagram - suivi par 112 millions de personnes - que lors des élections de mi-mandat, le 6 novembre, elle allait voter dans l'État du Tennessee, «pour Phil Bredesen, au Sénat, et Jim Cooper, à la Chambre des représentants», des candidats démocrates. Celle qui explique s'être jusqu'alors montrée «réticente» à l'idée de partager ce type d'opinions, a également critiqué Marsha Blackburn, actuellement représentante républicaine du Tennessee, à la Chambre des représentants et candidate à un poste au Sénat en novembre.

I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting!

Interrogé lundi par la presse à la Maison-Blanche sur cette prise de position, le président américain a répondu qu'il était «sûr» que Taylor Swift ne connaissait «rien» au sujet de Mme Blackburn. «Disons que j'aime la musique de Taylor environ 25% de moins désormais, O.-K.?», a ajouté le milliardaire, qui semblait bien apprécier la chanteuse au vu de plusieurs tweets ces dernières années. «Heureux d'apprendre que @taylorswift13 va coanimer l'émission spéciale des nominations aux Grammy, le 12 mai. Taylor est formidable!», avait-il posté en octobre 2012. En août de cette même année, il s'était adressé à elle directement: «Merci pour cette jolie photo - vous êtes formidable!».

Dans son message dimanche, la chanteuse de 28 ans a relevé que Marsha Blackburn avait «voté contre l'égalité salariale» entre les hommes et les femmes. Mais aussi «contre la reconduction du "Violence Against Women Act", qui vise à protéger les femmes contre les violences conjugales, le harcèlement» et le viol. La superstar a gagné en 2017 un procès contre David Mueller, un DJ qu'elle accusait d'agression sexuelle.

