Subjugué par un reportage montrant des dauphins naviguer à travers des algues bioluminescentes, Patrick Coyne s’est promis d’assister lui-même à ce phénomène un jour. Autant dire que vendredi, quand un navigateur de Newport Beach (Californie) lui a proposé de l’emmener faire un tour, le photographe a sauté sur l’occasion. Aujourd’hui encore, il peine à se remettre de cette superbe aventure.

«Cela faisait plusieurs heures que nous étions sortis et lors de notre trajet de retour, deux dauphins sont enfin apparus et l’incroyable spectacle lumineux a commencé», raconte l’Américain sur Instagram. Quelques minutes après, plusieurs autres dauphins se sont joints à ce bal féerique, devant les yeux émerveillés du photographe. «Une des nuits les plus magiques de ma vie», confie-t-il sur le réseau social.

Les images réalisées par Patrick Coyne donnent l’impression que les dauphins émettent de la lumière. Or, ce sont bel et bien les algues qui sont à l’origine du phénomène. La bioluminescence est créée par de minuscules organismes de la famille des planctons, appelés dinoflagellés. Lorsqu’on les touche, ces organismes libèrent des produits chimiques et émettent un flash de lumière.

(L'essentiel/joc)