En Turquie

Un nuage d'apocalypse s'abat sur une ville turque

Une tempête de sable s'est abattue sur une ville de Turquie, non loin d'Ankara. Les images impressionnantes du phénomène ont envahi les réseaux sociaux.

Une impressionnante tempête de sable, sans doute provoquée par la sécheresse, a frappé la ville turque de Polatli, samedi, dans la province d'Ankara. Depuis, les images apocalyptiques du nuage avalant la ville inondent les réseaux sociaux.

Selon le gouverneur d’Ankara, cet événement climatique aurait fait quelques blessés et dégâts matériels.

