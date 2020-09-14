Un nuage d'apocalypse s'abat sur une ville turque

A huge sandstorm makes it way to Ankara. The 2020 apocalyptic days has now made its way to the Turkish capital! pic.twitter.com/8P7Os4mVia — Louis Fishman لوي فيشمان לואי פישמן (@Istanbultelaviv) September 12, 2020

Une impressionnante tempête de sable, sans doute provoquée par la sécheresse, a frappé la ville turque de Polatli, samedi, dans la province d'Ankara. Depuis, les images apocalyptiques du nuage avalant la ville inondent les réseaux sociaux.

Selon le gouverneur d’Ankara, cet événement climatique aurait fait quelques blessés et dégâts matériels.

Sand storm hits Turkey’s capital Ankara and darkens the sky at 3pm



Never heard of this happening here pic.twitter.com/N72L4KT4oC — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) September 12, 2020

Sandstorm in Polatlı district of Ankara .. never happened in this region before. We watch it like a horror movie pic.twitter.com/TpChbSKtDq — ☾☆p@stacıosm@n (@pastaciosman_42) September 12, 2020

(nc/L'essentiel)