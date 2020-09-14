En Turquie
14 septembre 2020 10:43; Act: 14.09.2020 11:07 Print
Un nuage d'apocalypse s'abat sur une ville turque
Une tempête de sable s'est abattue sur une ville de Turquie, non loin d'Ankara. Les images impressionnantes du phénomène ont envahi les réseaux sociaux.
A huge sandstorm makes it way to Ankara. The 2020 apocalyptic days has now made its way to the Turkish capital! pic.twitter.com/8P7Os4mVia— Louis Fishman لوي فيشمان לואי פישמן (@Istanbultelaviv) September 12, 2020
Une impressionnante tempête de sable, sans doute provoquée par la sécheresse, a frappé la ville turque de Polatli, samedi, dans la province d'Ankara. Depuis, les images apocalyptiques du nuage avalant la ville inondent les réseaux sociaux.
Selon le gouverneur d’Ankara, cet événement climatique aurait fait quelques blessés et dégâts matériels.
Ankara #polatlı da #kumfırtınası— FuRKaN ???????? (@54FuRKaN_) September 12, 2020
Rabbim ülkemizi, milletimizi korusun. pic.twitter.com/zjaRTRJdyL
Sand storm hits Turkey’s capital Ankara and darkens the sky at 3pm— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) September 12, 2020
Never heard of this happening here pic.twitter.com/N72L4KT4oC
Sandstorm in Polatlı district of Ankara .. never happened in this region before. We watch it like a horror movie pic.twitter.com/TpChbSKtDq— ☾☆p@stacıosm@n (@pastaciosman_42) September 12, 2020
(nc/L'essentiel)