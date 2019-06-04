Irak

06 juin 2019 22:55; Act: 06.06.2019 22:58 Print

Il entarte son lion puis se justifie: «Je l'adore»

Le fondateur d'une ONG s'est attiré les foudres de nombreux internautes après avoir été filmé en train d'écraser un gâteau d'anniversaire sur le visage de Leo, un lion qui vit avec lui.

Sur ce sujet
Une faute?

Une vidéo circulant sur les réseaux sociaux a provoqué la colère et l'indignation de nombreux amis des animaux. Les images, tournées en Irak et largement partagées sur Twitter, montrent des individus s'agenouiller près d'un lion. Le groupe semble poser pour une photo avec le fauve et un gâteau d'anniversaire, quand soudain, un homme écrase la pâtisserie sur le visage de l'animal. Le lion s'éloigne et s'empresse de se nettoyer, sous les rires des auteurs de la «blague».

Dénoncées notamment par l'acteur britannique Ricky Gervais, ces images sont devenues virales et le propriétaire du lion a été contraint de réagir, écrit le «Daily Mail». Blend Brifkani est un ex-chanteur désormais à la tête de la Kurdish American Cooperation Organisation, une ONG qui oeuvre pour relâcher les animaux sauvage dans la nature. Dans un long message publié mardi sur Instagram, l'homme a assuré n'avoir «jamais eu l'intention de faire du mal à Leo», qu'il décrit comme son «meilleur ami». «La vidéo montre de pures émotions de bonheur intense et d'excitation que je ressentais en fêtant mon anniversaire», justifie le Kurde.

Voir cette publication sur Instagram
 I have never intentionally intended to abuse Leo, moreover, I would never want to hurt him in any way. The footage shows pure emotions of overwhelmingness and excitement that I had while celebrating his birthday. He has grown to be my very best friend and I love him indescribably. When I found him in the wilderness, he was alone, small and weak without a mother. If he had gotten into the wrong hands, he wouldn't have made it alive. I provided him a safe home, a good environment, veterinary care and everything needed to sustain the lions health until he grew. My plan was never to keep him in captivity, but rather raise him until he was well enough and old enough to be let out into the wild again. I have build my organization on rescuing endangered animal species, raising them, providing them with all the care and treatment that they need and then releasing them back into their natural habitat. One of my yearly projects include releasing captivated wild bears into the mountains,where they belong. I admit, it was wrong for throwing a cake on the lions face, I have let my emotions of excitement take over me and I apologize to those whom I have offended. I'm not an animal abuser,I'm constantly working on projects that show how important animals are to me, especially Leo and how much I care for his well-being. I assure you that Leo is safe and will soon return to the wild. @babylonfm @animals.of.kurdistan @peta @respectanimalrights @end_wildlife_abuse @donnamaria1961 Une publication partagée par Blend Brifkani???? (@blend_brifkani) le 4 Juin 2019 à 1 :44 PDT

L'homme s'excuse ensuite de s'être «laissé emporter par son excitation» et reconnaît avoir mal agi envers l'animal, qu'il dit aimer «indéfiniment». Il raconte avoir recueilli Leo quand il était petit et orphelin et espère pouvoir le relâcher dans la nature quand il sera assez âgé et prêt à le faire. «Je ne maltraite pas les animaux. Je travaille constamment sur des projets qui montrent à quel point ils sont importants pour moi. Surtout Leo, dont le bien-être compte à mes yeux. Je vous assure qu'il est en sécurité et qu'il va bientôt retourner à l'état sauvage», écrit Blend Brifkani.

Pas sûr que ces propos suffisent à calmer l'ire des internautes.

(L'essentiel/joc)

Plus d'international

États-Unis

«Destituer Trump? Non, je veux le voir en prison»

États-Unis

Les démocrates continuent de s'écharper sur les suites à donner à la publication du rapport Mueller. Lors d'une séance en début de semaine, Nancy Pelosi aurait haussé le ton.

Concours L'essentiel

teaser image

Découvrez notre rubrique concours et jeux et participez en envoyant le mot-clef du concours que vous désirez par SMS au 64646 ou participez gratuitement en remplissant le formulaire!

En Afrique du Sud

Un léopard tue un bambin de deux ans

En Afrique du Sud

Mercredi soir, un enfant a été tué par un léopard, dans le parc national Kruger, en Afrique du Sud. L'animal a été abattu.

Art américain

Trump appelle ses soldats à repeindre le mur

Art américain

Le ministère de la Sécurité intérieure a annoncé dans un e-mail adressé au Congrès que les militaires allaient passer le mois à peindre une section du mur, dans le but de l'embellir.

Au Ghana

Deux étudiantes canadiennes kidnappées

Au Ghana

Deux étudiantes canadiennes ont été enlevées à Kumasi au Ghana, pays qui a connu dernièrement plusieurs kidnappings.

États-Unis

Il tente de venger sa mère assassinée

États-Unis

Lors de l'audience préliminaire de son beau-père, accusé d'avoir abattu sa mère, un jeune homme a tenté de se jeter sur l'accusé avant d'être maîtrisé, puis arrêté.