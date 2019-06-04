Irak
06 juin 2019 22:55; Act: 06.06.2019 22:58 Print
Il entarte son lion puis se justifie: «Je l'adore»
Le fondateur d'une ONG s'est attiré les foudres de nombreux internautes après avoir été filmé en train d'écraser un gâteau d'anniversaire sur le visage de Leo, un lion qui vit avec lui.
Each and every person in this video needs to have cake thrown in their face, every hour on the hour, for the rest of their lives. Why is it so hard to #BeKindToAnimals? pic.twitter.com/JT0QSfEMLd— Daniel Schneider (@BiologistDan) 4 juin 2019
Une vidéo circulant sur les réseaux sociaux a provoqué la colère et l'indignation de nombreux amis des animaux. Les images, tournées en Irak et largement partagées sur Twitter, montrent des individus s'agenouiller près d'un lion. Le groupe semble poser pour une photo avec le fauve et un gâteau d'anniversaire, quand soudain, un homme écrase la pâtisserie sur le visage de l'animal. Le lion s'éloigne et s'empresse de se nettoyer, sous les rires des auteurs de la «blague».
Dirty, worthless filth.— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) 4 juin 2019
Dénoncées notamment par l'acteur britannique Ricky Gervais, ces images sont devenues virales et le propriétaire du lion a été contraint de réagir, écrit le «Daily Mail». Blend Brifkani est un ex-chanteur désormais à la tête de la Kurdish American Cooperation Organisation, une ONG qui oeuvre pour relâcher les animaux sauvage dans la nature. Dans un long message publié mardi sur Instagram, l'homme a assuré n'avoir «jamais eu l'intention de faire du mal à Leo», qu'il décrit comme son «meilleur ami». «La vidéo montre de pures émotions de bonheur intense et d'excitation que je ressentais en fêtant mon anniversaire», justifie le Kurde.
Voir cette publication sur InstagramI have never intentionally intended to abuse Leo, moreover, I would never want to hurt him in any way. The footage shows pure emotions of overwhelmingness and excitement that I had while celebrating his birthday. He has grown to be my very best friend and I love him indescribably. When I found him in the wilderness, he was alone, small and weak without a mother. If he had gotten into the wrong hands, he wouldn't have made it alive. I provided him a safe home, a good environment, veterinary care and everything needed to sustain the lions health until he grew. My plan was never to keep him in captivity, but rather raise him until he was well enough and old enough to be let out into the wild again. I have build my organization on rescuing endangered animal species, raising them, providing them with all the care and treatment that they need and then releasing them back into their natural habitat. One of my yearly projects include releasing captivated wild bears into the mountains,where they belong. I admit, it was wrong for throwing a cake on the lions face, I have let my emotions of excitement take over me and I apologize to those whom I have offended. I'm not an animal abuser,I'm constantly working on projects that show how important animals are to me, especially Leo and how much I care for his well-being. I assure you that Leo is safe and will soon return to the wild. @babylonfm @animals.of.kurdistan @peta @respectanimalrights @end_wildlife_abuse @donnamaria1961 Une publication partagée par Blend Brifkani???? (@blend_brifkani) le 4 Juin 2019 à 1 :44 PDT
L'homme s'excuse ensuite de s'être «laissé emporter par son excitation» et reconnaît avoir mal agi envers l'animal, qu'il dit aimer «indéfiniment». Il raconte avoir recueilli Leo quand il était petit et orphelin et espère pouvoir le relâcher dans la nature quand il sera assez âgé et prêt à le faire. «Je ne maltraite pas les animaux. Je travaille constamment sur des projets qui montrent à quel point ils sont importants pour moi. Surtout Leo, dont le bien-être compte à mes yeux. Je vous assure qu'il est en sécurité et qu'il va bientôt retourner à l'état sauvage», écrit Blend Brifkani.
Pas sûr que ces propos suffisent à calmer l'ire des internautes.
(L'essentiel/joc)