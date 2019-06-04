Il entarte son lion puis se justifie: «Je l'adore»

Une vidéo circulant sur les réseaux sociaux a provoqué la colère et l'indignation de nombreux amis des animaux. Les images, tournées en Irak et largement partagées sur Twitter, montrent des individus s'agenouiller près d'un lion. Le groupe semble poser pour une photo avec le fauve et un gâteau d'anniversaire, quand soudain, un homme écrase la pâtisserie sur le visage de l'animal. Le lion s'éloigne et s'empresse de se nettoyer, sous les rires des auteurs de la «blague».

Dirty, worthless filth.— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) 4 juin 2019

Dénoncées notamment par l'acteur britannique Ricky Gervais, ces images sont devenues virales et le propriétaire du lion a été contraint de réagir, écrit le «Daily Mail». Blend Brifkani est un ex-chanteur désormais à la tête de la Kurdish American Cooperation Organisation, une ONG qui oeuvre pour relâcher les animaux sauvage dans la nature. Dans un long message publié mardi sur Instagram, l'homme a assuré n'avoir «jamais eu l'intention de faire du mal à Leo», qu'il décrit comme son «meilleur ami». «La vidéo montre de pures émotions de bonheur intense et d'excitation que je ressentais en fêtant mon anniversaire», justifie le Kurde.

L'homme s'excuse ensuite de s'être «laissé emporter par son excitation» et reconnaît avoir mal agi envers l'animal, qu'il dit aimer «indéfiniment». Il raconte avoir recueilli Leo quand il était petit et orphelin et espère pouvoir le relâcher dans la nature quand il sera assez âgé et prêt à le faire. «Je ne maltraite pas les animaux. Je travaille constamment sur des projets qui montrent à quel point ils sont importants pour moi. Surtout Leo, dont le bien-être compte à mes yeux. Je vous assure qu'il est en sécurité et qu'il va bientôt retourner à l'état sauvage», écrit Blend Brifkani.

Pas sûr que ces propos suffisent à calmer l'ire des internautes.

(L'essentiel/joc)