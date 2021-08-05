New York

Un homme en fauteuil sauvé des rails du métro

Un homme de fauteuil roulant tombé sur les rails du métro new-yorkais, a été secouru mercredi, par un groupe de personnes sur les quais.

L'issue aurait pu être dramatique. Un homme en fauteuil roulant tombé sur les rails du métro de New York a été secouru in-extremis, mercredi, par un groupe de bons samaritains, dans la station Union Square, à Manhattan. Les images de la scènes sont devenues virales sur les réseaux sociaux, qui ont salué la bravoure des usagers du métro. Selon le New York Post, l'homme en fauteuil a été conduit au Bellevue Hospital.

