New York
05 août 2021 10:20; Act: 05.08.2021 11:18 Print
Un homme en fauteuil sauvé des rails du métro
Un homme de fauteuil roulant tombé sur les rails du métro new-yorkais, a été secouru mercredi, par un groupe de personnes sur les quais.
L'issue aurait pu être dramatique. Un homme en fauteuil roulant tombé sur les rails du métro de New York a été secouru in-extremis, mercredi, par un groupe de bons samaritains, dans la station Union Square, à Manhattan. Les images de la scènes sont devenues virales sur les réseaux sociaux, qui ont salué la bravoure des usagers du métro. Selon le New York Post, l'homme en fauteuil a été conduit au Bellevue Hospital.
This afternoon in Union Square a man in a wheelchair somehow ended up on the subway tracks. Luckily, a Good Samaritan jumped down and rescued the man about 10s before the train came into the station. Huge shoutout to whoever the guy is who jumped down to help! #subwaycreatures pic.twitter.com/Uhx2drg2NH— Rick (@SubwayCreatures) August 4, 2021
