Taïwan secouée par un puissant séisme

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 03-01-2022, 15:16:41 IST, Lat: 24.07 & Long: 122.19, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 124km SSE of Taipei, Taiwan for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/seHr9rHPzh @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/vMRf31OGuF