La veuve de Chris Cornell veut son pognon
Vicky Cornell, femme de feu le leader de Soundgarden, estime que le groupe ne lui a pas versé de royalties. Elle intente une action en justice.
Chris et Vicky ont eu deux enfants ensemble, Toni née en septembre 2004 et Christopher né en décembre 2005. (photo: Chris Delmas)
L'épouse de feu Chris Cornell, décédé en 2017, a saisi la justice lundi. Elle estime que les membres de Soundgarden, dont Chris était le leader, ne lui ont pas reversé les royalties auxquelles elle avait droit sur sept titres que son mari avait écrits juste avant sa mort.
Les avocats de Vicky Cornell ont argué, d'après la plainte que Rolling Stone a pu consulter: «Ils ont conspiré sans vergogne pour retenir des centaines de milliers de dollars dus à la veuve et aux enfants de Chris dans une tentative illégale de capter une part d'héritage.» Mardi, Vicky a enfoncé le clou sur Instagram: «Après avoir pleuré un mari, je pleure maintenant la perte de certains que je considérais comme ma famille. Ils ont exploité la vulnérabilité d'une veuve brisée et seule».
Voir cette publication sur InstagramI have been taking time these past few weeks to be grateful for all the good people around me and for those who have lifted me up at the very worst times in my life. The silver lining, during the storm, is finding and appreciating the subtle glow of those who sincerely support you in your life unconditionally. However, sometimes while you grieve the one you physically lost, you realize that you must now grieve the loss of some of those you considered friends and family as well. I am shocked at how often this occurs. It's not just me, or the rock-star widow, or the political widow; it is the case for the vast majority of women after their partners have passed. It transcends socio-economic class, race, and religion. It is an unpleasant and unfortunately all too common theme. Hard-hearted family members, friends, and business associates; who will exploit a widow's vulnerability when she's broken and alone. These other people who have decided that her time is up as well. Through support groups and other widowed friends, and during both difficult and supportive conversations, I have learned that I am not a unique case. This seems to be the inevitable plight of the widow in this world and I cannot help feeling angry, sad and betrayed. I will not be bullied or shamed into silence. I will not accept something so wrong, so lacking in compassion or decency, even with the clear but unspoken threat of social rejection hanging over me. This was not the way I would have chosen to move forward. But I will not be pushed aside for someone else's convenience or gain. I will not sacrifice our children's futures for someone else's greed. And I will not let someone else make me feel shame because the man I loved was taken from all of us too soon. I will do justice by my husband's work and memory; for our children and for everything we stood for. I want to thank everyone who has stood by Chris and has supported us through this devastating time. Your love and your kindness will never be forgotten. #chriscornell forever Une publication partagée par Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) le 9 Déc. 2019 à 6 :01 PST
