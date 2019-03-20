Les stars dansent pour un challenge féministe

C'est un casting qui ferait saliver d’envie même le plus blasé des nababs de Hollywood. Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry, Eva Longoria, Angela Basset, Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union ou encore les actrices de «Game of Thrones» ont toutes relevé le challenge #WomenDancingTogether. Depuis quelques jours, ces stars ont posté sur Instagram des vidéos où on les voit danser (de préférence n’importe comment) sur de la musique. Mais quelle mouche les a toutes piquées?

Non, ces actrices ne sont pas toutes en train d’auditionner pour le rôle-titre d’une comédie musicale. Elles répondent à l’appel lancé le 21 mars par Ruth Carter, costumière américaine récemment oscarisée pour «Black Panther». Ce jour-là, cette dernière a publié sur Instagram un petit film où elle danse, son Oscar à la main, sur le titre «Run The World» de Beyoncé.

«Ça, c’est pour les survivantes incroyables que j’ai rencontrées dans ma vie»

La costumière a accompagné sa vidéo d’un commentaire: «Les filles! Amusons-nous et montrons au reste du monde que, lorsque les femmes s’unissent, tout est possible». Et a appelé ses consœurs de Hollywood à suivre son exemple en se trémoussant sur leur morceau célébrant le girl power préféré. Il n’en fallait pas plus pour que le hashtag #WomenDancingTogether se diffuse sur le réseau social.

Nommées par Ruth Carter, Halle Berry, Gabrielle Union et Angela Basset ne se sont pas fait prier et ont mis à leur tour leurs propres vidéos en ligne avec des commentaires inspirants. «Ça, c’est pour les survivantes incroyables que j’ai rencontrées dans ma vie, les femmes qui ont la ténacité de vivre comme elles l’entendent», a écrit Halle Berry. Avant de nommer Kelly Rowland et Reese Witherspoon, qui a elle-même nommé Eva Longoria dans sa vidéo vue plus de 5 millions de fois sur Insta. Nommées, Ellen Pompeo, star de la série «Grey’s Anatomy», Serena Williams, Brie Larson, héroïne de «Captain Marvel », Zoe Kravitz, Chrissy Teigen ou même Cardi B n’ont pas (encore) joué le jeu.

