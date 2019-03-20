01 avril 2019 13:37; Act: 01.04.2019 14:05 Print
Les stars dansent pour un challenge féministe
Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington ou Reese Witherspoon ont accepté le challenge #WomenDancingTogether sur Instagram. Objectif: prouver au monde que les femmes sont capables de tout.
Thank you @reesewitherspoon for nominating me! And to @therealruthecarter for starting this challenge for #WomensHistoryMonth! Soooo much fun dancing for equality, parity, safety, and inclusion of all women. I now challenge my feminist sisters @serenawilliams @brielarson @zoesaldana . Upload a video dancing or lip syncing to your favorite Women’s Empowerment song, and nominate 3 women who inspire you ???? (Had to use the same song as Ruth because women really do run the world! Thanks @beyonce !)
C'est un casting qui ferait saliver d’envie même le plus blasé des nababs de Hollywood. Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry, Eva Longoria, Angela Basset, Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union ou encore les actrices de «Game of Thrones» ont toutes relevé le challenge #WomenDancingTogether. Depuis quelques jours, ces stars ont posté sur Instagram des vidéos où on les voit danser (de préférence n’importe comment) sur de la musique. Mais quelle mouche les a toutes piquées?
Non, ces actrices ne sont pas toutes en train d’auditionner pour le rôle-titre d’une comédie musicale. Elles répondent à l’appel lancé le 21 mars par Ruth Carter, costumière américaine récemment oscarisée pour «Black Panther». Ce jour-là, cette dernière a publié sur Instagram un petit film où elle danse, son Oscar à la main, sur le titre «Run The World» de Beyoncé.
La costumière a accompagné sa vidéo d’un commentaire: «Les filles! Amusons-nous et montrons au reste du monde que, lorsque les femmes s’unissent, tout est possible». Et a appelé ses consœurs de Hollywood à suivre son exemple en se trémoussant sur leur morceau célébrant le girl power préféré. Il n’en fallait pas plus pour que le hashtag #WomenDancingTogether se diffuse sur le réseau social.
Nommées par Ruth Carter, Halle Berry, Gabrielle Union et Angela Basset ne se sont pas fait prier et ont mis à leur tour leurs propres vidéos en ligne avec des commentaires inspirants. «Ça, c’est pour les survivantes incroyables que j’ai rencontrées dans ma vie, les femmes qui ont la ténacité de vivre comme elles l’entendent», a écrit Halle Berry. Avant de nommer Kelly Rowland et Reese Witherspoon, qui a elle-même nommé Eva Longoria dans sa vidéo vue plus de 5 millions de fois sur Insta. Nommées, Ellen Pompeo, star de la série «Grey’s Anatomy», Serena Williams, Brie Larson, héroïne de «Captain Marvel », Zoe Kravitz, Chrissy Teigen ou même Cardi B n’ont pas (encore) joué le jeu.
#womenshistorymonth #womendancingtogether Thank you for the challenge @im.angelabassett LOVE YOU!!!!!! Thank you @therealruthecarter for leading us all!!!! God Bless you. S/O to the goddess @therealmaryjblige JUST FINE. FINE. FINE. FINE. FINE. FINE. OOOOOOH. ❤️ @tessamaethompson @americaferrera @shondarhimes @ktqlowes @darbysofficial @bellamyyoung
Ladies! Let’s have some fun for the rest of #WomensHistoryMonth and show the world when women unite anything is possible. I nominate @halleberry @gabunion @im.angelabassett @tasha4realsmith @lupitanyongo and @juneambrose to upload a video dancing and/or lip syncing to your favorite Women’s Empowerment Song. Use this same caption and nominate three women who inspire you to keep it going and don’t forget to use the hashtag #WomenDancingTogether @beyonce
Thank you @therealruthecarter for challenging me this #WomensHistoryMonth to dance like I damn well please. This one goes out to the incredible female survivors I have encountered in my life, the women who have the tenacity to live on their own terms. The ones who take risks, hustle hard and will stop at nothing to provide the best life for themselves and the people they love. Let’s keep this going! @ciara @kellyrowland @reesewitherspoon I wanna see what you got!! @destinyschild @rikerbrothers #WomenDancingTogether
Thank you @therealruthecarter for starting this challenge to finish out #WomensHistoryMonth in a fun way while showing the world anything is possible when women unite! So I stretched my hips and accepted this challenge of singing, dancing, and lip syncing to my favorite female empowerment song! We have all been through something in this life. We've all fallen and didn't want to get up. We've had our hearts broken. We've all experienced failures. All women share these common truths and we can ALL rise when we stick together and uplift each other. Let's keep this going and laugh and have fun along the way. I nominate @chrissyteigen @jessicaalba and @traceeellisross to keep this challenge going! @therealmaryjblige #WomenDancingTogether #WomenDancingTogetherChallenge
Stop! Hammer time! This challenge was started by @therealruthecarter to celebrate #WomensHistoryMonth. I’m busting a move for equality, parity, safety and inclusion of all women. Whether we fight the good fight with our voices, our actions or our dance moves, we are in this together! Let’s keep the fun going... @halleberry challenged me and now I pass the torch to @mindykaling @zoeisabellakravitz and @evalongoria, let’s see what you ladies got! #womendancingtogether
