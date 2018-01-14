«Je suis consternée par l'industrie de la mode»

«Je suis consternée et déçue par la dure réalité de l'industrie de la mode», a annoncé Nina Agdal sur Instagram, samedi. Et pour cause, le mannequin danois a eu une très mauvaise expérience avec un magazine, il y a quelques mois. La blonde de 25 ans raconte que le média n'a pas voulu publier ses photos car son physique «ne correspondait pas aux critères de minceur» et «n'était pas en adéquation avec le marché». Ainsi, elle ne «rentrait pas dans les vêtements prévus pour le shooting».

Outrée, la jeune femme a tenu à se défendre. «Certains jours je suis une taille 4, d'autres une taille 6. Je ne suis pas bâtie comme une mannequin de défilés et je n'ai jamais été maigrichonne. Je suis fière de ce que mon corps est devenu. Ce n'est plus celui d'une adolescente de 16 ans qui a des problèmes avec la nourriture. Maintenant plus que jamais, j'embrasse mes courbes et je fait du sport pour rester forte, et plus que tout, saine», a-t-elle clamée.

L'ex de Leonardo Dicaprio a finalement conclu son message en s'adressant à toutes les femmes qui n'ont pas confiance en elles: «À toutes celles qui se sentent victimes de l'industrie de la mode. Célébrons toutes nos corps et trouvons des façons de s'entraider au lieu de se détruire».

(L'essentiel/lie)