Mandy Moore atteint le camp de base de l'Everest

La chanteuse et actrice Mandy Moore a célébré la fête américaine du Memorial Day au camp de base de l'Everest, après avoir réussi à achever son trek. La star de This Is Us est arrivée à destination le 26 mai, après avoir passé une semaine à arpenter des terrains difficiles avec trois de ses amies, dont la guide alpine Melissa Arnot.

Mandy Moore a publié sur Instagram une photo de leur triomphe, sur laquelle on peut les voir sauter de joie au sommet du monde. «Il y a tant de magie dans ces montagnes. Elles représentent l'aventure dans sa plus grande forme, et tous les langages en un seul», a-t-elle écrit en légende, admettant, en outre, qu'arriver au camp était plus fort que «ses rêves les plus fous».

Cette aventure lui a permis également d'aborder son quotidien d'une nouvelle façon. «Traverser ce terrain a ses défis. Respirer en altitude, par exemple, n'est pas simple. Outre l'hydratation et la nourriture, la respiration est LA clé contre le mal de l'altitude. C'est aussi quelque chose que j'utiliserai lors de mon retour au monde, que je sois en pleine session de sport, ou pendant une journée difficile», a-t-elle expliqué.

«J'adore l'escalade»

Les amies ont ensuite été emmenées à Katmandou en hélicoptère. L'actrice de 35 ans avait décidé d'atteindre le camp de base de l'Everest l'année dernière, après avoir grimpé le Kilimandjaro en avril 2018. «J'aimerais atteindre le camp de base de l'Everest, parce que j'adore la randonnée et l'escalade», avait-elle expliqué à Ellen DeGeneres.

Si Mandy Moore est ravie par son expérience, l'Everest a fait de nombreuses victimes ces derniers temps. Un nouveau grimpeur est décédé après avoir atteint le sommet de la montagne, en escaladant par la façade népalaise. Cela porte à 11 le nombre de grimpeurs décédés cette saison. Entre les conditions climatiques très dures et la forte commercialisation de l'ascension, il se forme des queues de personnes attendant plus longtemps qu'avant pour atteindre le sommet.

(L'essentiel/Cover Media)