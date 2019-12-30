Repos forcé
30 décembre 2019
Une intoxication a gâché les vacances de Mandy Moore
L'actrice et son mari prévoyaient l'ascension du volcan Cotopaxi, en Équateur, mais ils ont dû rentrer à la maison, après seulement deux jours.
Voir cette publication sur InstagramSometimes things donÂt go according to plan. For someone slightly type A (like myself), itÂs challenging not drive myself absolutely crazy when things veer in a different direction. I love an end of year lesson (one that IÂve encountered a million times before and will again, btw). WasnÂt meant to be. WeÂd planned this extraordinary trip to hike Cotapaxi in Ecuador with my favorite friend and guide @melissaarnot, when T and I both got knocked out simultaneously with a major bout of food poisoning (on Day 2) and couldnÂt continue on the trip- we just wouldnÂt be able to catch up on hydration, nutrition and rest to complete any more acclimatization hikes before our summit push. In any case... we made the tough call to travel home (wow- that wasnÂt fun lol) and got back yesterday. We showered and crawled into bed-shells of ourselves- but quickly had the kitties/ dogs by our side and our own Mountain View out the window to enjoy. I think the Universe must have wanted us to slow down and just savor some time at home. And we shall. It just means that there are more adventures to come...... Oh and we can not WAIT to get back to Ecuador- we absolutely loved our short journey and have already chatted about returning with a more all encompassing look at the whole country (not just the ). Thank you again to @melissaarnot for being the best teacher/nurse/caretaker/non-judgmental friendÂ-she brought us meds and crackers and fluids and made us laugh after witnessing some truly horrible things (????) . We ❤️ you so much, Melissa! Ok off to binge some tv with in my lap. Hope everyone is having a happy and healthy holiday break!! XO Une publication partagÃ©e par Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) le 27 DÃ©c. 2019 Ã 6Â :28 PST
Après le Kilimandjaro, en 2018, et le camp de base de l'Everest en 2019, Mandy Moore voulait profiter des vacances de fin d'année pour se rendre au sommet du volcan Cotopaxi avec son époux, le chanteur Taylor Goldsmith. Le couple avait donc fait ses valises et s'était envolé pour l'Équateur, peu après Noël, avec la ferme intention d'inonder les réseaux sociaux de photos prises sur la montagne.
Le séjour de rêve a malheureusement pris fin avec de l'avance, a raconté la star de la série «This Is Us» sur Instagram. «Taylor et moi avons été victimes d'une intoxication alimentaire le deuxième jour et n'avons pas pu poursuivre le voyage. Nous avons donc dû prendre la difficile décision de rentrer à la maison», a confié l'Américaine de 35 ans.
Pour l'actrice et chanteuse, cette intoxication était un signe de l'univers lui demandant de ralentir et d'apprécier le temps passé chez elle avec son homme. «Cela signifie simplement qu'il y aura d'autres aventures», a-t-elle ajouté.
(L'essentiel/jfa)