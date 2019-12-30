Une intoxication a gâché les vacances de Mandy Moore

Après le Kilimandjaro, en 2018, et le camp de base de l'Everest en 2019, Mandy Moore voulait profiter des vacances de fin d'année pour se rendre au sommet du volcan Cotopaxi avec son époux, le chanteur Taylor Goldsmith. Le couple avait donc fait ses valises et s'était envolé pour l'Équateur, peu après Noël, avec la ferme intention d'inonder les réseaux sociaux de photos prises sur la montagne.

Le séjour de rêve a malheureusement pris fin avec de l'avance, a raconté la star de la série «This Is Us» sur Instagram. «Taylor et moi avons été victimes d'une intoxication alimentaire le deuxième jour et n'avons pas pu poursuivre le voyage. Nous avons donc dû prendre la difficile décision de rentrer à la maison», a confié l'Américaine de 35 ans.

Pour l'actrice et chanteuse, cette intoxication était un signe de l'univers lui demandant de ralentir et d'apprécier le temps passé chez elle avec son homme. «Cela signifie simplement qu'il y aura d'autres aventures», a-t-elle ajouté.

(L'essentiel/jfa)